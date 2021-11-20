Opinion: Bad food and medical care and even worse problems make prison reform a must

Hamler Inmate Ministry, founded by John C. Hamler, serves roughly 100 inmates in 14 prisons.

I would like to thank The Columbus Dispatch for their outstanding article published on Nov. 5, from the Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board titled “Ohio prison officers dispensing virtual death sentences, prison reform needed now.” Two inmates have been killed recently by prison guards, and many others have been hurt.

I have run a non-profit for over seven years, called Hamler Inmate Ministry. I serve roughly 100 inmates in 14 different prisons. I send uplifting emails and newsletters to them. Through the years, I have heard horror stories.

Politicians don’t care about them because they can’t vote. And many family members turn their backs on them because of the offense for which they are imprisoned. So, they are treated horribly because they are out of sight, and out of mind.

One inmate friend of mine had to wear a hearing aid made for another inmate because they didn’t want to replace it. Another had an infected toe, but prison officials refused to let him go the prison hospital. As a result, when he did get there, not only did he lose a toe, he also lost part of his foot.

Several inmates have reported to me that bags of meat have shown up in the kitchens with the label, “Not for human consumption.”

So their food is bad, and medical care even worse.

There is an organization that is supposed to monitor ODRC and report to our congresspeople when there are problems. It’s called the Correctional Institution Inspection Committee. But it’s been a toothless tiger ever since our congresspeople fired Joanna Saul [departed] in 2016.

At the time a report said: “Saul first touched a nerve when the CIIC aggressively pursued transparency in prison inspections and issued reports on drugs, violence, gang activity and prison staffing.”

Lawmakers wanted to disband the CIIC, claiming that Saul had “displayed insubordination and rogue behavior.” So, they fired her. As a result, we now have insubordination and rogue behavior from some prison guards.

If you read the article, you will agree: Prison reform is needed now!

John C. Hamler runs Hamler Inmate Ministry, which he began after retiring from careers in computers and accounts receivable. In addition, he is a veteran of the United States Army.

