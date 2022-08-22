Opinion: Biden, his tyrants 'obliterating America into non-existence' with liberal agenda

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin watch as a Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Mass., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Biden embarked on a solemn journey to honor and mourn the 13 U.S. troops killed in the suicide attack near the Kabul airport as their remains return to U.S. soil from Afghanistan.

Robert M. Urban III is a freelance political analyst and a political science undergraduate at Columbus State Community College.

When Joe Biden was inaugurated as president, he inherited from his predecessor, President Donald J. Trump, a strong military, a strong southern border, and one of the strongest economies that the United States has seen in decades.

In the time span of less than half of Biden's presidential term, the United States of America has experienced a botched retreat from Afghanistan resulting in the deaths of 13 American service men and women, along with the surrender of billions of dollars of military equipment to the Taliban, a collapse of peaceful relations with foreign nations, illegal immigration at the southern border at never-before-seen numbers, and a crippling economy which has birthed a “labor shortage” for many businesses in nearly every industry nationwide.

Many Americans on both sides of the political aisle are concerned about the present political climate in this country and the consequences of failed leadership, along with the results that it bears. And rightfully so. In a July 2022 Young America’s Foundation conference in Washington, D.C., former Vice President Mike Pence asserted that “elections are about the future.”

As America seemingly deteriorates at the seams, what does the future hold for us?

When we examine the present state of the economy, there are several factors in addition to a shortage of labor that we do well to keep in mind. However, it is important to note that all of these factors appear to play an interchanging role within one another.

Gas prices were $5.09 on the East side of Columbus on Tuesday, June 7. Columbus saw record-setting prices this summer, but prices have recently fallen.

Gas prices are soaring. Why? One of President Biden’s first executive orders was to halt construction of the Keystone Pipeline.

There has been unavoidable inflation soaring at nearly 8.5%, a 40-year high which has affected groceries, building supplies, and the overall cost of living. This is a simple equation of supply and demand. As workers dwindle, prices increase. But why are the workers dwindling?

Is it because of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, in my view a violation of one’s personal medical choice, or is it the result of continued financial support from the government toward its citizens, who are able-bodied and capable of working?

This has nothing to do with staying at home in order to “slow the spread.”

This has everything to do with the Democrat and liberal agenda of obliterating America into non-existence. Under the Biden administration, we are getting a little closer to that sentiment every day.

The failed policies from the political left that have resulted in the “Great Resignation” continue to negatively impact Americans who are actively and continuously working. Americans who are loyal to the workforce have experienced burnout, fatigue, and stress – all at increasing and alarming numbers.

In May of 2022, there were 11.3 million available jobs in the United States. By June, that number had dropped to 10.7 million. But this does beg the question, what good are available jobs if people are not willing to work them?

U.S. President Joe Biden signs The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), left, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The $737 billion bill focuses on climate change, lower health care costs and creating clean energy jobs by enacting a 15% corporate minimum tax, a 1-percent fee on stock buybacks and enhancing IRS enforcement.

I argue that the United States does not have a labor shortage, but rather, a shortage of people who are willing to work.

And after all, why go to work when the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, which will do everything but actually reduce inflation, including keeping Americans reliant upon the federal government, has been signed into law?

Joe Biden and his administration of tyrants are destroying America with their failed leadership tactics. But this is nothing new. In fact, Benjamin Franklin warned of this in 1787, when he stated that we as Americans have “a republic, if you can keep it.”

That republic is at risk of transitioning into socialism. Enough is enough! We the people are actively taking note.

