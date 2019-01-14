Opinion: Big Is Bad for Pot Stocks in 2019

The marijuana industry delivered a year for the ages in 2018. Although marijuana investors found themselves on the outside looking in, with most pot stocks ending the year down, the cannabis industry gained validity like never before.

When the curtain closed, Canada had become only the second country in the world (other than Uruguay), and the first industrialized nation, to have legalized recreational marijuana. Beginning Oct. 17, 2018, adults were able to purchase marijuana legally throughout Canada, laying out the red carpet for what should be billions of dollars in added annual sales in the years to come.

An up-close view of a flowering cannabis plant in an outdoor grow farm. More

Image source: Getty Images.

There's little doubt that the burgeoning pot industry offers plenty of opportunity for investors. The question remains: Which marijuana stocks to buy? Though I'd bet it's an increasingly unpopular opinion, my take on the current year is that it won't be very friendly to large, brand-name pot stocks. In other words, big is bad for pot stocks in 2019.

Now, I know what you're probably thinking, and you're partially right. Bigger marijuana stocks are well known, are predominantly listed on major U.S. exchanges that improve their liquidity allow for Wall Street investment, and have what look to be tangible competitive advantages over smaller peers. But there are a number of issues that could disproportionately impact bigger pot stocks in 2019 that have me believing they're largely worth avoiding.

A Canadian flag with a cannabis leaf instead of a maple leaf, and large sold out stamp across the flag. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Supply shortages reduce their competitive edge

One of the biggest problems for larger marijuana growers is that Canada's supply shortage minimizes their competitive edge. Sure, they may be able to grow a lot of marijuana at peak capacity, but regulatory red tape, along with the need to complete existing projects, is going to keep these giants from producing anywhere near their peak capacity for another one, two, or even three years.

Health Canada is perhaps the biggest obstacle of all, with more than 500 cultivation license applications in backlog, per Marijuana Business Daily, as of May, and the wait period for sales permits lasting more than 11 months, on average. Health Canada isn't going to work through this backlog overnight, creating a bottleneck for new production

Unfortunately, these big-name growers have been priced as if they'd be producing more than enough cannabis to meet demand once Canada legalized recreational weed. This hasn't been the case, and it's liable to result in disappointing sales projections as black market producers pick up the slack.