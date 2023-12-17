Opinion: What’s the big deal about letting non-resident taxpayers vote at town meeting?

The unprecedented controversy in Truro about who gets to vote has resulted in several postponements of town meeting, most recently until next May. It may seem to some non-residents and even some locals a lot of legalistic hair-splitting. But it’s not.

The attempt by the Truro Part-time Resident Taxpayer Association to get its members to vote at town meeting as full-time residents — when their very membership in that organization suggests that they are not — is the most aggressive move of a non-resident taxpayer movement that started, as far as I can tell from local reporting, in the 1990s.

Until recently, non-resident taxpayer organizations in Outer Cape towns have for the most part restricted themselves to expressing their affection for their second hometowns by playing a supportive role in town affairs and staying informed about what goes on during the majority of the year when they are not here.

But there have always been some non-resident taxpayers (aka second-homeowners) who have chafed under the law, finding it unfair. This feeling has no doubt been exacerbated by the passage in several towns of the Residential Tax Exemption, taking advantage of a state measure that addresses the economic inequality between those who live full-time in a town and those wealthy enough to have second homes.

The appeal of non-residents for the vote is twofold: The old one of, “Taxation without representation is tyranny.” When your money is invested in a place that ought to qualify you to vote.

“We pay most of the taxes” because we own about two-thirds of the houses in town, those mostly vacant for three-fourths of the year. How unfair we don’t get to help run the town.

Then there’s the poignant argument from non-residents’ love of the town: “We love the town just as much as locals do. It hurts our feelings that we are deprived of the right to help run it.”

But the basic logic of the law is that it's not just your money in a house but it's the full-time experience in and commitment to a place that qualifies you to help run it. You already have a hometown where, as an experienced local, you vote (and may take advantage of your Residential Tax Exemption). It’s not in the nature of things for you to have that relationship to two towns.

Non-residents’ love of our towns is genuine — why would they have chosen to buy their second homes here otherwise? But the often romantic, fairweather love of non-residents is quite different from that of locals whose feelings about the town are generated and tested by real life here. Real life in our seasonal tourism economy is relatively poor, probably the reason non-residents decided to live their real lives elsewhere where there are more, steadier and better-paying jobs and careers. Not to mention restaurants that don’t close for most of the year.

Non-residents and full-time residents don’t live in or love the same town.

One plaintive theme of the would-be non-resident voters is that they should get to vote here because, although they actually live what most would recognize as their full-time lives elsewhere, they think of Truro, the site of their wonderful summer vacations, as the home of their hearts, their real home.

Specifically addressing this charming idea, the state’s voting manual says, “It is essential to understand that residence is an objective concept and not a subjective concept. That is, what counts is not where a person thinks his or her residence is, or wants it to be, but rather where the objective facts show it is.”

David Sullivan, author of that voting rights manual, told another media outlet that in his 46 years practicing elections law “I can’t remember a situation when, to put it bluntly, nonresidents were trying to take over a town.”

It's worth wondering why it took non-residents so long to make the attempt. After all, we've had second-home owners back as far as the early 20th century, and increasingly since the 1960s and 70s.

It seems likely that there’s a connection between non-residents’ growing insistence on being allowed to rule from afar and the digitalization of life, which happens to have more or less coincided with the movement. No doubt the non-resident’s demands seem more compelling as the primacy of bodily existence, the body as our main address, has been undermined by email, social media, Zoom and AI. Not too long ago “I can only be in one place at a time” was just a commonsense fact of life. Now, thanks to your smartphone, you are everywhere. The difference between a full-time and a part-time resident may seem to shrink. We are all, residents and non-residents alike, together in cyberspace.

A town as a discrete place, defined by its separateness from all other places, the localness itself, which many of us value about our lives here, may one day be as quaint and antiquated as a phone that hangs on the wall.

The town of Truro, in going to the trouble of upholding the voting law, should get credit for at least being a speedbump in the rush to that future.

Brent Harold, a writer and former English professor, has lived full-time in Wellfleet for 30 years, after ten years as a part-timer. Email him at kinnacum@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Opinion: Non-resident homeowners should not be able to vote in Truro