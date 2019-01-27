Opinion: Bill Gates and Elon Musk Should Be Forced to Pay More in Taxes

Wealth equality has always been one of the major global macroeconomic objectives with various initiatives being recommended and employed by governments and multinational organizations to lessen the gap between the rich and the poor.

However, no one seems to be asking the primary question: should the rich be taxed more?

According to a recent report by charity organization Oxfam, the 26 wealthiest individuals in the world control the same wealth amassed by the bottom 50% of the world’s population. The same report showed that billionaires all over the world combined saw a $2.5 billion increase in fortune, on a daily basis, in 2018.

Inequality isn’t inevitable. It's about choices. When governments choose to make tax fairer, invest in public services, & ensure fair wages for all, the gap between rich & poor can shrink – & the number of people in poverty can drop #FightInequality #WEF19 https://t.co/l1Zg7hjitE pic.twitter.com/ryPavHsf4D — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) January 21, 2019





