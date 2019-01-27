Opinion: Bill Gates and Elon Musk Should Be Forced to Pay More in Taxes

Jimmy Aki

Wealth equality has always been one of the major global macroeconomic objectives with various initiatives being recommended and employed by governments and multinational organizations to lessen the gap between the rich and the poor.

However, no one seems to be asking the primary question: should the rich be taxed more?

According to a recent report by charity organization Oxfam, the 26 wealthiest individuals in the world control the same wealth amassed by the bottom 50% of the world’s population. The same report showed that billionaires all over the world combined saw a $2.5 billion increase in fortune, on a daily basis, in 2018.


Read the full story on CCN.com.