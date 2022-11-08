Opinion: Businesses don't want to be woke. They want to survive.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says businesses will be more interested in locating in Michigan if voters in November approve a proposal to ensure that abortion remains legal in the state.

"I want to walk into Indiana and Ohio and eat their lunch," she said early this month. “This is a huge opportunity for us.”

It’s not that companies want to be woke.

It’s that they want to survive.

Among the latest fronts in the nation’s culture wars is conservative pushback against corporate support for anti-racism, LGBTQ+ protections and benefits seeking to ensure that employees have access to reproductive health care.

DeSantis versus Disney and other fights

Ron DeSantis’ attacks on Disney are the highest-profile of these skirmishes, along with politicians in states that are restricting abortion access threatening to retaliate against businesses that, for example, offer travel benefits for employees seeking abortions.

At one level, it seems odd that business — the bedrock of conservative politics over many decades — would align with progressives on such issues.

But it’s a bottom-line decision, and red state governors and legislators who attack “woke” businesses are hurting their states’ economic prospects.

Whitmer heard it loud and clear when Cummins, an Indiana-based giant best known for its diesel engines, criticized its home state’s new abortion restrictions.

"We are deeply concerned about how this law impacts our people and impedes our ability to attract and retain a diverse workforce in Indiana …” Cummins said in a statement. “As we continue to grow our footprint with a focus on selecting communities that align with our values and business goals, this law will be considered in our decision-making process."

Recruiting workers in red states

More than 60 other Indiana businesses had expressed their opposition to the new law earlier. In Oklahoma, which also passed a nearly complete ban on abortion, more than 250 businesses warned the measure would hurt their recruiting efforts.

I live in and used to recruit people to work in Nebraska, which is politically deep red outside the city limits of Omaha and Lincoln. Unemployment here has run right at 2% for most of 2022, at one point recording the lowest jobless rate any state has ever reported.

That seems great, but what the statistic really indicates is a labor shortage. Being unable to attract enough workers forecloses growth.

Businesses around the country know that to address their worker shortage, they must adopt policies that will enable them to recruit and retain a diverse workforce. That includes workers younger than, say, 40, who predominantly favor abortion rights, LGBTQ+ protections and believe that Black Lives Matter.

So Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha flies a Pride flag in June. Werner Trucking, whose founder, Clarence Werner, is a prolific donor to state Republican parties and candidates around the country, promoted diversity and inclusion on the electronic message board along Interstate 80 outside its headquarters.

When diesel engine, railroad and trucking firms know they must promote diversity, these aren’t political statements. Nor is Walmart’s decision to expand its abortion coverage. These companies know the reality of the labor force and understand that diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to employee morale and recruitment.

Conservatives can't wish away US demographic trends

That’s true regardless of what conservative governors and legislators say and do. Their ideology cannot bend the country’s demographic trends. Businesses know they cannot afford to turn off younger workers. They know 74% of those younger than 30 and 62% of those under 50 support legal abortion.

Abortion is the issue that most inflames passions, but public sentiment toward a range of cultural issues favors racial equity and LGBTQ rights as well. Most Americans want to ensure equal access and freedom in our relationships. Businesses want welcoming environments and understand that most U.S. population growth comes from immigrants now. Leaders know that they need these workers.

Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, summed up business sentiment in this red state in 2020: “As we go forward, diversity and inclusion is not an option, it’s not something nice — it’s fundamental to the economic development of our state.”

And the nation.

Yet here in Nebraska, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts and supporters have made our state the only one that makes DACA recipients ineligible for food stamps. It was the only state to refuse to apply for supplemental unemployment insurance in 2021, and for a time in 2020 was the only state refusing supplemental food stamp eligibility as part of pandemic relief.

Ricketts, who also resists protections for LGBTQ residents, set himself apart again when he criticized playing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before Big Ten basketball games.

None of this helps recruit younger workers. As executive editor of the Omaha World-Herald, I had job candidates tell me they didn’t want to live in a place they perceived as hostile to segments of the population.

Governors and legislators fighting the culture war with laws and rhetoric are changing no minds. They are running counter to prevailing values of workers their states need and are undercutting business efforts to attract workers needed for sustainable operations. It seems like a stretch to call that a win.

Randy Essex is an editor with the Free Press.

