OPINION: 'Bye ... I love you': Will Crystal's family see justice after nearly 12 years?

Feb. 19—Crystal Cantrell died at the hands of a monster.

She was a beautiful soul cut down at a time when life should have been an open book of opportunity and purpose and happiness.

She loved her two sons. Her mother. Her siblings.

Crystal was the "baby girl" of the family. The one who took her mom to the doctor and grocery store.

Her life was taken nearly 12 years ago in a brutal act of violence — her body left along the Bluestone River off Gardner Road.

For 4,209 days, her family has waited for justice.

Is it finally imminent?

----Last Thursday, Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch, was charged with homicide in Crystal's death.

Wiseman was the brother of her former husband — a man with whom she had a short relationship.

Court documents and family members speak of Wiseman's obsession with Crystal.

He was stalking her, they say, and harassing her.

On the day when Crystal was planning to break up with Wiseman, the two were seen arguing along Gardner Road.

Witnesses stated they saw Cantrell attempting to walk away from Wiseman as he tried to "pull her back," according to a criminal complaint filed by Corporal A.S. Reed, with the Princeton detachment of the West Virginia State Police. They also stated that they saw Wiseman throw an unknown item over the guardrail, which was suspected to be the victim's keys.

"The victim's husband called the victim's phone this date and the accused answered her phone and stated, 'She is with me now,' and hung up the phone," the criminal complaint states. "Her husband stated he could hear the victim in the background screaming for the accused to give her phone back."

Crystal was "viciously murdered," according to the court documents, and left floating in the Bluestone River where her body was discovered several days later.

In interviews with police, Wiseman admits to fighting with Cantrell, smashing her cellphone and being the last one to see her alive.

But he denies killing her.

----"Bye ... I love you."

Those were the last words Jeannie Cantrell spoke to Crystal.

Since then, there have been many sleepless nights.

"Sometimes I don't even sleep," Jeannie says. "It's like ever since her murder I go through the whole process of what happened and losing her. Every day, every night, it's always on my mind."

Jeannie said Crystal's death has almost resulted in the loss of her sanity.

"She was my baby girl and we were real close. We lived just two houses apart, and I was always at her house or she was at mine. Everybody loved Crystal. Crystal was a good person. and to take her like he did, it's really unbearable."

----This story is not just about a mother's pain.

Annette Keys, Crystal's sister, has also felt the agony and heartache of losing a loved one at the hands of a murderer.

"Crystal was beautiful inside and out," Annette said, in the hours after Wiseman's arrest. "She was an amazing person taken way too soon."

Wiseman is presumed innocent until a guilty verdict is handed down at trial.

But Crystal's family does not need the opinion of 12 men and women, moderated by a judge, and swayed by lawyers for the prosecution and defense.

Their judgement was formed 11 years, six months and nine days ago, when Crystal's body was found.

"There's no question in our minds who did it," Annette said. "He was extremely jealous of her and she had broken it off with him and he had started following her. Multiple witnesses saw him following her.

"I pulled her phone records and there were multiple phones calls when he had called her before he got with her," she continued. "I am assuming he wanted to meet with her. He was following her on his motorcycle."

----Crystal is dead.

Wiseman is charged.

But, after 138 months and nine days, a family still suffers from the agony of brutality.

He may or may not be guilty.

Whatever the ruling, a beautiful soul is lost. and a mother's baby girl is gone forever.

Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.

