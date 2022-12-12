OPINION: Cases big and small call into question justice for all

Dec. 12—After eight years in prison, former Rio Arriba County Sheriff Tommy Rodella is close to freedom.

Rodella, 61, is scheduled to be released April 30, according to federal prison records. He served much of his sentence at a low-security prison and now is under the supervision of a residential reentry field office in San Antonio, Texas.

Rodella's case remains notable on two levels: He was an abusive cop who was prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and the U.S. government moved against him with uncommon speed.

FBI agents arrested Rodella on Aug. 15, 2014, on suspicion of violating the civil rights of a motorist. Testimony in Rodella's jury trial began Sept. 22, and he was convicted four days later.

He went from lame-duck sheriff to defendant to convict in 42 days. It was the fastest felony trial I'd seen in three decades of newspapering.

Rodella committed violent crimes and disgraced his office. But his case also stirred skepticism about the federal government's commitment to fairness.

Jurors convicted Rodella of roughing up a slightly built 26-year-old man in what was either a bizarre traffic stop or, more likely, an explosion of road rage by the sheriff. Rodella pulled a gun while committing the civil rights violation, a separate crime for which he also was convicted.

Sentenced to 10 years in prison, Rodella is positioned to shave more than a year off the penalty for good behavior.

In the context of many life-and-death police cases in New Mexico, the federal government's prosecution of Rodella was troublesome.

Then-U.S. Attorney Damon Martinez and his predecessors didn't charge other bad cops with felonies, even when someone died. Prosecutors were most notable for ignoring abuses by members of the Albuquerque Police Department.

The U.S. Department of Justice documented a history of Albuquerque cops using excessive force, including deadly force. But federal prosecutors did nothing about cops who committed offenses as bad or far worse than what Rodella did.

Story continues

For instance, two officers of the Albuquerque Police Department shot and killed a homeless man around the time Rodella attacked the young motorist. The two Albuquerque cops had no justification for using deadly force. They chose to escalate a standoff that a good officer would have defused.

(After dawdling for months, the then-district attorney of Bernalillo County brought a state charge of murder against the two police officers. That case ended in a hung jury and was dropped).

Why did federal prosecutors pursue a rural sheriff after disregarding potential crimes by police officers in Albuquerque and other cities? I asked Martinez that question when he ran for Congress in 2018. No longer a prosecutor, he said he couldn't discuss any cases, a predictable non-answer.

If the legal system can startle us with quickness, it can also confound us with its plodding ways.

More than five months ago, a lone demonstrator named Brent Lambert began standing on a busy street corner in Santa Fe and holding a sign criticizing lawyer John Eastman, who lives in the neighborhood. Eastman, a confidant of defeated President Donald Trump, devised Twilight Zone arguments aimed at blocking victorious Joe Biden from the White House.

Nearly everyone passing by the demonstration site, Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road, has been friendly to Lambert. Gary O'Brien was an exception.

O'Brien drove by the corner three times and called Lambert a "commie queer." Then O'Brien, 72, got out of his car, became aggressive and told Lambert he'd better run away. Lambert, 53, recorded the exchange, and much of what was said appeared in my column.

A Santa Fe police officer charged O'Brien with assault, a petty misdemeanor. The case is still in Municipal Court. After various delays, O'Brien's trial is scheduled for Jan. 13.

He is represented by a well-known defense lawyer. Lambert has told the city prosecutor not to plead down the case to disorderly conduct or some other generic charge that would misrepresent what happened.

"There needs to be a message that this is completely inappropriate — trying to intimidate people for exercising their First Amendment rights," Lambert said.

Since being charged, O'Brien has mostly steered clear of the demonstration site. As for Lambert, his stand against Eastman has grown into a group effort. Other demonstrators join Lambert most days.

The sign Lambert initially waved carried front-and-back messages: "No coup for you, J. Eastman" and "Prison not pardon for Eastman." Missing were the histrionics typical of Trump's camp.

Based on O'Brien's comments in the tape-recorded confrontation, he didn't care about content. Rather, he objected to a demonstrator in his and Eastman's neighborhood.

The crime might be petty. The principle of the case is not. O'Brien vs. Lambert belongs indoors, this time with a judge to officiate.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.