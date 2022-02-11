OPINION: Will Chattanooga mayor's role in anti-gun group put a target on his back?

Feb. 11—The political honeymoon may soon be ending for Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who is just shy of his one-year mark, come April 19, as our city's leader.

Why do we say this? Because a national organization of mayors addressing gun crimes in their cities has named Kelly as a co-chair of its nationwide effort to promote gun control and crack down on gun violence.

Mayors Against Illegal Guns, part of the New York-based nonprofit organization Everytown for Gun Safety, announced Tuesday that Kelly would be one of 10 co-chairs nationwide, along with mayors from cities such as Baltimore, New York and Kansas City. Each co-chair serves two-year terms to advocate for and advise on gun reform measures, intervention programs and state and federal legislation.

"City leaders like Mayor Kelly are on the frontlines of America's gun violence epidemic, but they can't win this fight without help from leaders at all levels of government," Everytown for Gun Safety President John Feinblatt said.

We are all for this, and we find ourselves more proud of Tim Kelly, a self-described independent, even than when we endorsed him last year.

But we don't have to remind you that Chattanooga is dead center of gun-rights central. Practically speaking, we straddle the Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama state lines where baby shower gifts include Dick and Jane's first toy gun-and-holster sets.

But Kelly is not shy.

"Gun violence has devastated far too many families here in Chattanooga and across the country, and we must do more to build safer, stronger communities," he said. "I'm proud to step up as a new co-chair of Mayors Against Illegal Guns as part of the work we're doing here in Chattanooga to save lives and end the cycle of violence."

Our city saw 157 shootings last year, not including justified or accidental ones, and 31 resulted in fatalities.

One came on Sept. 25 as a block party was winding down on Grove Street in the city's Westside. Two women were killed and five other women were wounded. It was the city's third shooting that day.

All told, Tennessee — the state where lawmakers just months before passed a permitless handgun carry law — had 17 mass shootings in 2021 and 19 in 2020. Seven were reported in 2019.

And did we mention that just five days after the Grove Street shooting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that Smith & Wesson would relocate its headquarters from Springfield, Mass., to Maryville, Tenn.? Our state ranks No. 1 in the nation for employment in the small arms and ammunition sector, Lee bragged.

So, it's a sure bet Kelly's new leadership role in Mayors Against Illegal Guns is unlikely to win him many friends.

But Kelly has long made it clear that common-sense gun laws are not the only needed fix.

He is committed to hiring a new police chief who will strengthen the police connection to neighborhoods: "We used to have these programs where police were in the community centers, building trust. And we've got to figure out ways to do that again," he told us in July. The city has identified four police chief candidates and an announcement of Kelly's pick for chief is expected within weeks.

About a month after he moved into the mayor's office, Kelly oversaw the reallocation of officers and investigators to a new gun unit, and in June city police unveiled a new investigative tool that combines the city's existing public safety cameras with opt-in, private businesses' security cameras to boost the police intelligence center.

In July, he recommitted that Chattanooga will not auction off guns seized or confiscated in crime investigations. Tennessee lawmakers, in their never-ending zeal to please the gun lobby, in 2010 forbade police from destroying those weapons, so Chattanooga has a storehouse of them. Under former Mayor Andy Berke and now Kelly, the city has chosen not to put those weapons back on the streets, even if doing so would raise money.

In December, with no charges in the Grove Street shooting, Kelly said the city would match a community-raised $10,000 cash reward, bringing the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

And just last week, Kelly decided not to wait for Washington's, Tennessee's or Hamilton County's lip service to improve and expand early childhood learning. He announced the city will supplement the federal pay for early learning and childcare workers for Head Start and Early Head Start. The move fulfills a campaign pledge — one he believes has everything to do with preventing future crimes and violence.

"Our students' first six years of learning play a critical role in their next 60 years, and there is therefore no more important issue to the future of our city than the investments we are making in our early learning teachers and caregivers toward a more equitable workforce and economy," Kelly said in a statement. "I firmly believe in the power of education to uplift communities, and we will continue to work throughout my administration to bring every possible resource to bear on this urgent task."

Yes, that payoff will be 15 or 20 years from now. But combined with getting and keeping guns off the streets — in spite of our lawmakers — it's the best wraparound approach we've got.