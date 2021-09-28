OPINION: Chattanooga's shootings harm us all, and police need our help

Pam Sohn, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·5 min read

Sep. 27—Chattanooga had a mass shooting Saturday night. Two women were killed and five other females — the youngest was 14 — were wounded.

It was the city's third shooting just that day. Just. That. Day. None of the three, for now, are believed to be connected.

To be fair, the term "mass shooting" varies depending on whose definition is used. We're using the definition of the well-respected, independent Gun Violence Archive, which calls a mass shooting one in which four or more people are injured by gunfire. GVA has no affiliation with any advocacy organization and maintains an online searchable database of gun violence incidents collected from more than 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources daily in an effort to provide near-real time data about the results of gun violence.

Local police, however, do not characterize the weekend violence as a mass shooting, according to department spokeswoman Elisa Myzal. She said CPD uses the Congressional Research Service and FBI definition: events where more than four people are killed with a firearm within one event, and in one or more locations in close proximity.

By any definition, seven people shot in one setting is too many. Too much heartache, too much fear and too much chaos.

Chattanooga's latest tragedy took place on Grove Street in the city's Westside — in College Hill Courts, an 80-year-old housing project. It happened outside in a large gathering of people. Myzal didn't call the gathering a party, but she said there were no previous calls for any disorders before the shooting.

Why were all the victims women? Myzal called that "a question we'd all like to have the answer to."

According to WKRN in Nashville, a shooting last week in Collierville near Memphis leaving one dead and 14 wounded marked Tennessee's 10th mass shooting in 2021.

On Saturday morning, a domestic dispute over a 10-month-old left four adults dead and another wounded in McMinn County, bringing the count to 11. Chattanooga gave the state its 12th for the year. On Sunday, No. 13 came in Memphis.

And just so you know, this is not Chattanooga's first turn on this tragic dance floor. The Gun Violence Archive lists nine mass shootings here since January 2013.

Chattanooga police already have tried many things — from roadside stops to neighborhood "saturations" to a controversial anti-gang program called the Violence Reduction Initiative.

In the years since, police have moved to a more community policing focus with a large dose of technology. On April 2019, police showed off a new "Real Time Intelligence Center" and its then-29 public safety cameras located around the city.

Another effort to curb gun crime came in July when former Chief David Roddy ordered the move of five officers from the Gang Unit to the Gun Team, effective July 2. The change meant the gun unit would have nine investigators, two sergeants and one civilian technician. They track stolen guns.

But no matter what our city tries, one has to question how much headway we can make in a state where our lawmakers and governor have recently given almost every person over 18 carte blanche to buy and carry a gun with no permit, no training, no background check.

That said, gun violence prevention should not be something for CPD to bear alone. Nor is Chattanooga inherently violent.

Myzal puts it well. "A small number of people are ripping apart parts of the city, neighborhoods, and families. Gun violence is a problem to which CPD is not the solution, but an interacting agency. Community-wide, community-driven response is what is needed."

What does that look like?

It looks like help and crisis intervention in our most at-risk homes — something Mayor Tim Kelly is pushing with his $1 million-a-year Crisis Response Team to support the police department day-to-day while we shore up public education and economic opportunities for all. And it looks like the police department's gun team, as well as the city's growing partnership with private businesses' surveillance systems.

It looks like finding ways to use funding from the Cares Act and the American Rescue Plan for violence disruption as cities across the country are seeing homicide and violence numbers climb. Mayor Kelly is, as we write, in New York at a summit of mayors hosted by the Bloomberg Institute and Harvard University to discuss these very issues, according to Mary Beth Ikard, the mayor's director of communications.

But it also looks like all of us — the community.

One simple proactive measure people could make right now is removing firearms from vehicles or at least securing them properly. More than half of the 311 firearms reported stolen from vehicles this year through Aug. 31 came from unlocked vehicles.

"We see guns as a central driving problem," said Joda Thongnopua, chief policy officer for the Kelly administration. "They ratchet up the body count, and they do it fast. ... We have to really seriously think about what the implications of stolen guns are right now."

The city also, as always, invites people to tell police if they know ahead of time that something is about happen — and someone almost always does. But Thongnopua said the city, feeling the urgency of this moment, also is inviting us to share intervention ideas for future policy discussions. We can share them with the city via email to policy@chattanooga.gov.

"We know there's a lot of value in looking at papers and research and other models, but there's also a tremendous amount of value in people's lived experience. And so, we're listening," he said.

Chattanooga, beyond just walking with more candles to honor the victims, we have to help. Really help.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. murders soar nearly 30% in 2020, FBI reports

    Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses rose 29.4 percent in 2020 over 2019, marking the largest annual increase since national record-keeping began in the 1960s, the New York Times and Washington Post reported. Overall violent crime was up 5.6% to nearly 1.3 million incidents, although property crime fell 7.8% to nearly 6.5 million incidents, marking the 18th consecutive year that property crimes have decreased, the FBI said. A greater percent of homicides were the result of gun violence - 76% in 2020 versus 73% in 2019 - with Houston seeing a 55% increase in gun homicides, reaching 343 in 2020 compared to 221 in 2019, the Washington Post reported.

  • California becomes 8th U.S. state to make universal mail-in ballots permanent

    California on Monday became the eighth, and by far the largest, U.S. state to make universal distribution of vote-by-mail ballots permanent, a practice that became more widespread during the COVID-19-plagued 2020 election cycle. The measure requiring mail-in ballots to be routinely sent to every active registered voter from now on was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom as the centerpiece of a package of bills aimed at improving the state's overall election system. Its enactment in one of the nation's most heavily Democratic states, and the most populous, contrasted sharply with a wave of new voting requirements and limits passed this year by Republican-controlled legislatures in Texas and the battleground states of Georgia, Florida and Arizona.

  • U.S. Senators call for 'full accountability' in World Bank data controversy

    The top Democrat and Republican on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee have urged President Joe Biden to "ensure full accountability" over a World Bank data-rigging controversy that has embroiled International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva. The panel's chairman, Senator Robert Menendez, a Democrat, and Republican Senator James Risch, said in a letter released on Monday that Biden should direct the U.S. Treasury Department to "do their due diligence with all due haste and, as necessary, ensure full accountability."

  • Justin Tucker's game-winning 66-yard field goal sets NFL record

    Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker converted a 66-yard field goal to beat the Detroit Lions 19-17 in the closing seconds Sunday. Why it matters: It's a new NFL record for the longest field goal, beating out a 64-yard kick by Matt Prater in 2013.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeJUSTIN TUCKER FOR THE NFL RECORD AND THE WIN!Tucker knocks through an NFL record 66-yard field goal for the Ravens win after it bounces off the crossbar

  • Brian Laundrie's family called the police after Dog the Bounty Hunter showed up on their property

    The North Port Police Department responded to a 911 call from Laundrie's family on Saturday reporting that the reality TV star was on their property.

  • ‘It’s a Nightmare’: Teen Wrestling Champ Gunned Down While Sitting in Her Car

    Chicago Public SchoolsA teen wrestling champion was video-chatting with her sister about Halloween costumes minutes before she was shot and killed while parked in her car outside her Chicago home on Saturday night.Hours later, her family called for justice as gun violence continues to take a devastating toll on the city.Chicago police said that 18-year-old Melissa de la Garza, who had recently graduated high school and was headed to college at the prestigious Art Institute of Chicago, was sittin

  • Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police identified

    A man allegedly armed with a gun who was shot and killed by Huntington Beach police over the weekend, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was wrapping up for the day, has been identified as a 43-year-old man.

  • Person of Interest ‘Rebuffed’ by Missing Florida College Student Kills Himself

    via Instagram/Orange County Sheriff's OfficeLocal authorities in Orlando, Florida, said Monday that a maintenance worker they had identified as a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano—who has been missing since Friday—was found dead in an apparent suicide.Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that Armando Manuel Caballero, 27, a maintenance employee where Miya Marcano lived and worked, had repeatedly expressed “romantic interest” in the Valencia College sophomore—and

  • What Matt Gaetz’s Legal Lineup Tells Us About His Troubles

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos Getty ImagesWhile the federal sex crimes investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has not fueled the kinds of explosive headlines it generated when the news first broke in late March, the case shows no signs of a slowdown.In fact, legal experts told The Daily Beast, the perceived lull is nothing outside the norm and can be chalked up to a number of factors—including a wide range of charges that investigators could be exploring. Although Gaetz and his

  • SC woman sentenced to 40 years after home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

    The victim was an 8-year-old boy.

  • Gunman accused in road rage shooting after Astros game walks free

    The suspect accused for taking the teen's life won't have to register for an ankle monitor for two days after his release, leaving the teen's family feeling unprotected.

  • Marine Corps veteran sprayed in face during Capitol riot dies

    A Marine Corps veteran who vigorously fought charges against him in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has died of undisclosed reasons in a Florida hospital.

  • White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park

    A Brooklyn “Karen” allegedly assaulted a Black couple at a dog park in Williamsburg after telling them to stay in […] The post White woman allegedly assaults couple in Brooklyn dog park appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Florida man accused of killing girlfriend, attacking deputy

    A Florida man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend after he confessed to his mother and she called police, sheriff's officials said Monday. Jason Robinson was arrested Saturday night after a struggle in which he removed a Polk County Sheriff's stun gun and radio and attempted to choke him, the sheriff's office said in a news release. “Had they not gotten involved, this could have been much worse than it already is,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

  • California woman suspected of being serial arsonist pleads not guilty in Fawn Fire

    The California woman charged with starting the Fawn Fire pleaded not guilty. Officials say she might be tied to other fires.

  • State senator acquitted on 15 charges in federal theft case

    A Tennessee state senator charged with stealing $600,000 in federal grant money from a health care school she operated has been acquitted on 15 of 20 charges, according to court records. U.S. District Court Judge Sheryl Lipman filed the order Sunday after lawyers for Sen. Katrina Robinson filed a motion Friday seeking acquittal on all charges, Memphis news outlets reported. Robinson, 40, a Memphis Democrat elected to the Tennessee General Assembly in 2018, was charged in July 2020 with wire fraud as well as theft and embezzlement involving government programs after the FBI searched the school and her home.

  • The View 's Ana Navarro Fires Back at Donald Trump Jr. After His Obesity Dig: 'Dimwit with No Skill'

    "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue," Navarro said on Monday's episode

  • How Did LuLaRoe Allegedly Lure and Exploit So Many Millennial Mothers?

    The recent docuseries “LuLaRich” captured the attention of America while showing the inner workings of the multi-level marketing company and how it was able to attract so many millennial mothers across the country. “LuLaRich” filmmakers Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason are no strangers to documenting an alleged scam: They also made “Fyre Fraud,” which documented the disastrous festival that left investors and Bahamanian business owners in ruin, and ”The Pharmacist” which focused on how pi

  • Louisiana Camaro Driver Does Donuts, Gets Arrested

    These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…

  • Man armed with untraceable ‘ghost gun’ shot by NYPD sergeant after wounding four ignored mom’s advice to leave club early

    Ignoring his worried mother’s advice, a club-goer lingered until closing time at a Manhattan nightspot — and was shot by police after opening fire on several patrons with an untraceable “ghost gun,” police said Monday. Isamuel Alcantara’s mother, in a series of worried text messages while he was out, told her son to be careful and come home soon. But before the sun rose Monday morning, ...