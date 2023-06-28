OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: Five at OYFS charged as 'ethically challenged bad actors'

Jun. 28—Bill Browning asked for this.

In a written response to an abysmal state inspection report on the agency charged with the protection of Lackawanna County's most vulnerable children, the county's Department of Health and Human Services director blasted "bad actors" he said are pursuing an "ethically challenged" and "legally questionable" criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, city police and county detectives delivered the receipts, arresting five current and retired Office of Youth and Family Services caseworkers and supervisors on charges they endangered the lives of children they were paid to protect.

I spent much of Monday poring over Browning's "poor me" response to the state Department of Human Services report, which accused his department of systemic neglect that apparently made a criminal investigation both necessary and overdue.

Browning blamed short staffing, a common, reasonable refrain in the public and private sectors alike. But when he pointed the finger at police and county detectives investigating credible reports of abuse and neglect, he exposed himself as a dissembling bureaucrat desperate to deflect blame and shoot the messengers in advance.

"The publicity surrounding this seemingly biased investigation has ... created an atmosphere of stress, fear and panic, resulting in an increase of staff resignations and retirements," Browning wrote. "Ultimately, we believe that the ethically challenged and legally questionable investigation ... (has) made the children of Lackawanna County unsafe by decimating the workforce."

I read that passage over and over, trying to make it say something other than, "The mean old police are making children unsafe by investigating credible reports of abuse and neglect! It makes people feel like they're being held accountable, and they quit on me!"

I was stunned by the sophistry of Browning's dodge, which amounted to him saying to law enforcement, "Take this bat and beat me with it." I called Browning on Monday to ask if his intent was to provoke a "nuclear" response. I left him a detailed message on his cellphone voicemail, which he didn't return. I called Browning again Tuesday after the arrests. His mailbox was full.

As some OYFS employees were perp-walked out of the county building, county solicitor Frank Ruggiero and county Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers said they were not notified of the arrests in advance. Ruggiero called the arrests "bush league," but declined further comment. Jeffers said "No comment" before "hello."

Commissioners Jerry Notarianni and Chris Chermak may wish they'd clammed up, too. On Monday, Chermak expressed faith in Browning's "leadership."

"I think we have good people in there," Chermak said. "Bill Browning will get there. He's got a lot on his plate, but he'll get things organized. We're just going to have to get more people. That's going to be the issue. It's not an easy job. They certainly aren't overpaid. So we're going to work on trying to fix the problem."

Protecting the rights, health and safety of at-risk children is a tough, exhausting and often heartbreaking job. Those who do it faithfully and successfully are nothing short of saints. Those who take the paycheck but reject its responsibilities must be rooted out and punished when appropriate.

Short staffing is clearly a chronic problem at OYFS, but also irrelevant in this case. Charges were filed against existing staff. A dearth of help doesn't excuse the horrors alleged here.

Which is one of many reasons Notarianni should have waited to see the arrest affidavits before commenting. On Monday, the lame-duck commissioner said the investigation of OYFS was over "absolutely ... nothing."

"We're a model for the state," Notarianni said. "We do it right. This isn't the city of Scranton. This isn't nonsense. It's done right."

State inspectors don't downgrade the licenses of service agencies for "doing it right." And Notarianni's shot at city government lodged squarely in his own foot, considering Scranton police helped bring to light just how wrong his "model for the state" has gone.

The caseworkers and supervisors charged Tuesday are entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. That said, I have rarely seen more detailed, documented affidavits. Again, city and county investigators delivered the receipts.

Prior to the arrests, I was warned that the affidavits would "turn my stomach." My source was soft-pedaling it. The horrors endured by the eight children cited are some of the worst I've seen over nearly 30 years in journalism.

Read each story in today's Times-Tribune. They are all heartbreaking, but I'd like to discuss one in particular with Bill Browning.

In October, a woman was found dead in a Capouse Avenue rooming house. Three of her juvenile children — ages 9, 10 and 13 — were living with the corpse in a filthy space fouled with pet and human waste, garbage, spoiled food and insects. The kids told officers they couldn't remember when they last ate and were not enrolled in school for at least two years.

The affidavit filed Tuesday has more horrid details. The dead woman had a long, documented history of drug abuse and child neglect. The 13-year-old was sexually abused by her father and never received any mental health treatment. She had numerous self-inflicted wounds from "cutting."

The affidavit reports the 13-year-old "had multiple adult sexual partners," which is odd phrasing. A 13-year-old can't legally have "sexual partners." Such adults are "child rapists." The girl was pregnant at 13. She and her siblings went into the foster system. The affidavit doesn't say whether she had the baby.

All of these things happened under the "watchful eyes" of at least two OYFS caseworkers, according to the affidavits. In his response to the state inspection report, Browning accused police of focusing on "dirty houses primarily in impoverished communities where no child injury was found."

No child injury was found?

I want Bill Browning to square those words with what happened to this 13-year-old and her siblings. Her physical injuries are well-documented. Her psychological wounds are incalculable. The affidavits say those wounds were enabled by "ethically challenged bad actors" in the Office of Youth and Family Services.

Bill Browning asked for this. He must answer for it, too.

CHRIS KELLY, the Times-Tribune columnist, salutes the investigators who brought this scandal to light. Read his award-winning blog at timestribuneblogs.com/kelly. Contact the writer: kellysworld@timesshamrock.com; @cjkink on Twitter; Chris Kelly, The Times-Tribune on Facebook.