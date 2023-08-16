OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: OYFS: Criminally responsible or professionally irresponsible?

Aug. 16—In legal briefs, attorneys for five current and former Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Services workers accused of abandoning at-risk children to deplorable homes spent a collective 111 pages spinning a blanket defense that can be clipped to two sentences:

They didn't know.

And even if they did, they are not criminally responsible.

On Monday, attorneys representing caseworkers Amy Helcoski, 50, of Scranton, and Erik Krauser, 46, of Dickson City, retired caseworker Randy Ramik, 57, of Clarks Green, and supervisors Sadie Coyne (O'Day), 34, of Scranton, and Bryan Walker, 51, of Archbald, filed responses to District Attorney Mark Powell's request that Judge James Gibbons dismiss a defense motion to end the criminal cases.

The defense attorneys argued that OYFS staffers are immune by law from prosecution for their work and claimed Powell's office did not establish a case that their clients endangered children.

Maybe the defense is right. I'm not a lawyer, so I'll leave the legal questions to Judge Gibbons, who is slated to hear arguments on Sept. 1.

I am, however, a professional with extensive and varied experience as a supervisor. It's hard to believe, but I've been entrusted with management roles in gas stations, warehouses and at The Times-Tribune. In each instance, I was held responsible for the performance of my people.

I got fired a lot.

I didn't love the amped-up accountability, but it came with the paycheck. Gas must be pumped. Trucks must be loaded. Newspapers must publish. If they don't, heads must roll.

At-risk children must be protected. The defense attorneys' briefs didn't say much about that. The lawyers' job is to protect their clients from criminal responsibility in the ongoing implosion of OYFS.

My job is to question the professional responsibility of public officials and employees like the charged OYFS workers and the alleged supervisors among and above them.

Coyne is an example. The legal arguments of attorney Matt Comerford might get Coyne out of the charges against her, but his defense is a damning indictment of her supervisory skills.

Coyne is charged with child endangerment and failure to report for her roles in the handling of two Scranton families. The details are well-documented: Animal feces, urine and rotting garbage throughout the homes. Lack of food and clothing. Minimal or no school attendance.

Comerford claims Coyne knew nothing about these conditions. She took her caseworkers' word that the children in those filthy, failed homes were safe.

"In her capacity as a supervisor, she had no firsthand knowledge of the children's living situations," Comerford wrote.

"Ms. Coyne was acting in her capacity as a supervisor — conducting no field work and relying entirely on the reports made to her by her caseworkers in the field."

"At all times, she relied on the caseworkers' firsthand representations that the children were safe. The (arrest) affidavits intentionally omit this crucial information."

Comerford should have quit there. Instead, he notes that the family at the center of one case Coyne is charged in was involved with OYFS since 2012 and had 33 different caseworkers working under 11 different supervisors, including Coyne. In fact, a dozen (almost half) of those 33 caseworkers — who made 111 total visits to the family home — were directly supervised by Coyne.

Coyne's charges stem from the period of February 2021 through about October of last year. Comerford said caseworkers visited the family about 60 times over those nine months. Coyne received no report claiming the children were not safe. City police officers were involved in some of the referrals and took no action, he said.

So, after 33 caseworkers and 11 supervisors worked with the family for 11 years, including 60 visits over nine months in 2021 and 2022, these children were still living in squalor and Coyne still had no clue? This is a defense?

In the private sector, supervisors who are exposed as ignorant of the quality of their subordinates' performance are shown the door. In the public sector, they are kept on the job and fiercely defended by their alleged supervisors.

County Department of Health and Human Services Director Bill Browning and Kerry Browning, his wife and second-in-command at OYFS, are ultimately responsible not only for the performance of their subordinates, but for the health and welfare of the children and families OYFS exists to serve. There are no legal loopholes to release them from responsibility for the implosion of the agency on their watch.

Supervisors are also responsible for creating a workplace culture and setting standards that clearly separate essential practices from optional ones. If Coyne was truly kept in the dark by her subordinates and other supervisors, it suggests a culture of secrecy, dishonesty and looking the other way. Did the Brownings cultivate such a culture?

Don't expect commissioners Debi Domenick, Jerry Notarianni and Chris Chermak to ask that question, or to acknowledge their failure as supervisors over the Brownings. They appear just as clueless and detached as Coyne claims to be.

No one is rushing to accept responsibility, but there's plenty of blame to go around. The eight children hurt in these three cases were failed by every alleged adult and agency entrusted with their care, from OYFS to law enforcement to school district officials, public and private social services providers and the unprepared parents who brought them into this world.

None of this debacle happened in a vacuum. Nor did it happen overnight. This is a time-lapse train wreck ultimately conducted by the Brownings. Why the commissioners still cling to them is a mystery that deepens daily.

So does the mess at OYFS, which is down to 15 workers, many of whom are desperately seeking other employment. It seems worth noting that Browning's long-overdue "action plan" called for closer supervisor involvement with individual case management.

Lucky for Coyne she was arrested and charged before the plan was released. A month or two later, and her "know-nothing" defense might've been even less acceptable than it is now.

CHRIS KELLY, the Times-Tribune columnist, and his direct supervisor are responsible for this column. Read his award-winning blog at timestribuneblogs.com/kelly. Contact the writer: kellysworld@timesshamrock.com; @cjkink on Twitter; Chris Kelly, The Times-Tribune on Facebook.