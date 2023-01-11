OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: Semenza goes to prison a free man

Jan. 11—Robert Semenza's uneasy expression was familiar. I've seen that mix of fear, regret and surrender in the eyes of countless alcoholics and addicts in early recovery.

I've seen it in the mirror.

"I'm sorry for what I did," the former Old Forge Borough Council president said Monday at his sentencing for accepting bribes in exchange for official action.

"I'm at the mercy of the court," Semenza told U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion. A soft-spoken jurist known for handing down hard sentences, Mannion could have sentenced Semenza to up to 10 years in prison.

Instead, he got a year and a day, with a year of probation after his release. The sentence was more generous than defense attorney Jason Mattioli could have imagined. He asked the judge for 15 to 18 months, based on Semenza's cooperation with federal prosecutors and his more than two years of sobriety from alcohol and cocaine.

Had he not accepted responsibility for his actions, admitting he is powerless over alcohol and drugs and faithfully working a 12-step recovery plan, Semenza, 48, would likely be looking at a lot more time behind bars, Mattioli said.

James Peperno Jr., the blabby bagman who took bribes from Old Forge scrap baron Walter Stocki Jr. and passed some of the loot to Semenza, seems unlikely to receive similar mercy from Mannion. Peperno, 58, was convicted in September of bribery and related offenses in a jury trial before Mannion. His refusal to accept responsibility for the mountain of dirt he's done won't play well at his upcoming sentencing.

The contrast between the two defendants couldn't be starker. Peperno is still playing the martyr, a victim of circumstances whose only real crime was trusting his fellow criminals. He did his best to make this caper work. It's the other guys who let him down.

Semenza owned his sins and immediately went to work making amends. He was sober when he walked into the courtroom on Monday despite knowing he was likely to be sentenced to time behind bars. To the more than 30 friends and family who turned out to support him, it must have seemed like Semenza's rock bottom. I could see he reached that depth in October 2020, when he called Mattioli in total desperation and said, "I can't live my life like this anymore."

That's what surrender sounds like. Understand this — addiction is a prison just as real as any brick-and-mortar lockup. Even when the cell is open, it's up to the prisoner to get up and walk through the door. For a while, the cell can be mistaken for a refuge. When you finally come to understand it's a grave, you march or die.

Robert Semenza chose to march, and has stayed on the path of sobriety for more than two years. As the judge noted, Semenza did grievous harm to the public trust and added to the corrosive cynicism official corruption creates. He has to pay for that, but his effort to change and make amends to his family, community and himself deserves support, encouragement and respect.

I shook Semenza's hand after the sentencing and wished him well. The look on his face was a mix of relief, gratitude and hope. I've seen the same in the eyes and smiles of countless recovering alcoholics and addicts. I see it in the mirror every morning. I wish the same for anyone imprisoned by addiction. Help is out there. The first step is yours to take.

Robert Semenza must surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin his sentence on Jan. 27. Because he surrendered when he couldn't keep living a life of denial, denigration and desperation, he will do his time as a free man.

