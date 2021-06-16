OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: Shapiro overcharges downtown, retreats to Moscow

Jun. 16—Tick, tick, tick ...

The final countdown to the latest Josh Shapiro bombshell to fizzle like a sparkler in a sudden downpour began Monday at 9 a.m. in a small courtroom in Moscow, a dozen miles south of Scranton and almost 150 miles removed from Harrisburg.

Just 14 minutes later, Magisterial District Judge Kipp Adcock gaveled another Shapiro gaffe to a quiet close.

Another day in court for a state attorney general's office that promised spectacular fireworks to skeptical Scrantonians.

Another thudding dud.

Nine grinding months ago, when Shapiro charged former Scranton School District Superintendent Alexis Kirijan, Ed.D., former Chief Operating Officer Jeff Brazil and former daytime maintenance foreman Joe Slack, the ambitious AG and his handlers mounted a production fit for a Broadway blockbuster despite COVID restrictions.

Flanked by a phalanx of state troopers and investigators in the district administration building, Shapiro began the soft launch of his 2022 run for governor by charging the trio with a combined 133 counts — including a staggering 76 felonies. Kirijan, Brazil and Slack knew about lead and asbestos contamination in schools and chose not to act, Shapiro said, a potentially deadly sin he vowed would not go unpunished.

"Our children deserve to be safe at school. Period," Shapiro said. "They should be safe when they take a drink of water from the fountain. They should be safe breathing the air in their classrooms. They should be safe no matter where they go to school in our commonwealth. The subjects of this investigation ... repeatedly failed to protect students when tests discovered dangerous levels of lead in school drinking water and asbestos in school buildings over the course of three years.

"They knew it was dangerous and they chose to leave everyone in the dark, not just the parents and the public, but principals and staff and teachers too ... their silence, their coverup, their inaction will now have consequences."

Story continues

Strong words. Team Shapiro amplified them on Sept. 30 with indelible images. The three defendants were handcuffed and perp-walked into a downtown magistrate's office while news cameras rolled and reporters shouted stupid questions like, "Did you do it?" "Are you sorry?" and "Any comment?"

If you didn't know the players, you might have thought Kirijan was a mob matriarch and Brazil and Slack were top capos. Shapiro appeared to have the goods. A grand jury sure thought so. So did I, but red flags were already flying. Asked if he had any evidence anyone was harmed by the officials' failure to resolve the contamination problems, Shapiro said he "couldn't answer."

Shapiro's response was irksome, but surely he knew more than he could say, right? Maybe he was finally getting some value out of the sweetheart deal his office gave Gregg Sunday. The former district business manager pleaded guilty to an obscure third-degree felony that preserved his $79,000-a-year public pension in exchange for "cooperating" with investigators. Gregg was an expert on illicit car repairs. Maybe he knew about plumbing, too.

Another red flag: It is infamously, nauseatingly true that a prosecutor can "get a grand jury to indict a ham sandwich." Think of the recommendation for charges as sliced bread. It's the prosecutors' job to deliver the meat. Shapiro's prosecutors never showed up with the ham, which gave defense attorneys cause to out his case as a bunch of bargain bologna.

Shapiro's bizarre bid to skip preliminary hearings and head straight to trial 3 1/2 months after filing the charges was yet another red flag. A judge rightly nixed that attempted dodge around due process, setting the stage for the reddest flags of all — repeated prosecution requests for continuances, apparently to buy investigators more time to find evidence to back up Shapiro's splashy claims last fall.

When his office waved a white flag on Monday, Shapiro was nowhere in sight. In his stead, he sent a deputy from Philly who repeatedly mispronounced the former superintendent's last name. So did Adcock, stepping hard on the "j" in "Kirijan." It's pronounced "Kiri-yin," although "Kiri-yawn" best describes Monday's hearing.

The arraignments were done downtown. Monday's retreat was made in Mayberry. No perp walk. No phalanx of state troopers. No TV cameras. About that: I noticed that at least one local station used footage of the defendants exiting their cars at a previous proceeding. It gave the misleading impression that the station sent a crew and the defendants attended Monday's hearing. Neither showed up.

Kirijan appeared by Zoom, as did one of her attorneys. Her other lawyer and attorneys for Brazil and Slack were there to see all charges against their clients dropped. It took seven minutes to eighty-six all but three misdemeanors against Kirijan, who will apply for Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition, or ARD, and likely have her record expunged after completing the program.

Chris Caputo, Brazil's attorney, said his client "lost things he will never get back." Tim Hinton, representing Slack, said the pressure of the past nine months damaged his client's physical and financial health.

"This awful experience will weigh on him for the rest of his life," Hinton said. "He never harmed any students or placed them at risk."

Apparently, neither did Kirijan. The asterisk is the three remaining misdemeanor charges, which Shapiro's office refuses to detail or explain. That's outrageously unfair. Don't perp-walk a 72-year-old grandmother through a media gauntlet downtown, quietly drop the most serious charges in a legal outpost and leave any doubt hanging over her head.

Once again, Shapiro overcharged and underdelivered. He should show all his cards on Kirijan or fold. Next, he should personally answer for this debacle. A guy running for governor can't afford to run away from his mistakes, even if his likely opponent is Lou Barletta. "Removed from Harrisburg" applies to more than court hearings.

The statement issued by Shapiro's office after Monday's retreat is a case study in deflection:

"Our office brought these matters to light even before our investigation was complete because of our responsibility to public health and safety. Risky and drawn-out litigation is not the only tool at our Office's disposal. Two of our defendants, Mr. Slack and Brazil, have since cooperated with our investigation and provided additional information..."

That's great news, Josh, but run it by Gregg Sunday before you charge anyone.

Tick, tick, tick ...

CHRIS KELLY, the Times-Tribune columnist, likes mayo on ham and bologna sandwiches. Read his award-winning blog at timestribuneblogs.com/kelly. Contact the writer: kellysworld@timesshamrock.com; @cjkink on Twitter; Chris Kelly, The Times-Tribune on Facebook.