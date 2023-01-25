OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: Six years later, Baron family says killer walks free

Jan. 25—On this sixth anniversary, the disappearance of Robert Baron remains an open case. In his native Old Forge, the identity of his suspected killer is an open secret.

"Everyone knows who did this," Brittany Baron said Monday. "I went shopping the other day and a woman asked, 'Any news on your dad?' "

The woman then mentioned the suspected killer by name, Brittany said. I live in Old Forge. I've heard the name a few times, too, usually followed by, "When are they going to arrest him?"

My answer was and is, "I don't know." I can't share the suspected killer's name here. Circumstantial evidence points to him, but rumors based on facts remain rumors. If you must know the name, hang around any pizza cafe, tavern or hair salon in the borough.

Even the weathered sign on the front of Ghigiarelli's — the shuttered Main Street pizzeria Robert Baron owned and where he was last seen on Jan. 25, 2017 — suggests he is dead and his killer is close by.

"PLEASE HELP FIND ROBERT BARON

"Someone Here Knows Where He Is!!"

The $10,000 reward offered "For Bringing Him Home" is about recovering Robert's remains. The family recently upped the ante to $30,000. Tipsters can call 911 or post anonymously at the Scranton Police Department website. Brittany also maintains the "Finding Robert Baron" Facebook page.

"I want to know where my husband is," Maria, Baron's wife of 38 years, said during a Monday conference call with daughters Brittany, 29, and Nicole, 33. Maria and Brittney said they've been asked many times when the suspected killer will be arrested. Nicole lives in New York, but is also certain she knows who did away with her dad.

"Absolutely," she said, adding that the suspected killer's mother — who is now dead — was a longtime beneficiary of her father's generosity. She and Maria said Robert was "so kind" to the woman and her family, including the suspected killer. Robert's kindness made the suspect privy to details about Baron's routine "a random robber wouldn't know," Brittany said.

Nicole said she confronted the suspect's mother years ago, but couldn't convince her to help find Baron's body.

"I think she knew her son was involved," she said. "I told her, 'All darkness comes to light.' "

In the Robert Baron case, the sun is painfully slow to rise. The family said it gets "no updates" from Lackawanna County detectives or District Attorney Mark Powell's office. Powell — who inherited the case when he took office in 2018 — has been tight-lipped, as is any prosecutor in a homicide investigation.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported by news outlets around the globe.

"The Vanished," a popular true-crime podcast, premiered part one of its take on the case on Monday. It's a good listen. You can find it on Apple.com, iTunes and other platforms. While they appreciate the media bringing attention to the case, Brittany said it's frustrating how little consideration her dad's disappearance gets between anniversaries.

"The only time it gets brought up is on the anniversary," she said. "I don't even call it an anniversary. An anniversary is a cause for celebration. This is nothing to celebrate. This is a tragedy."

It is, and it's open-ended, a grievous wound that can't heal until the case is sewn up. Most survivors struggle through the stages of grief and move on. Robert Baron's family is stuck. I'm taken by how gracefully they carry their heartbreak and carry on their fight to bring Robert home and put his killer behind bars.

I spoke with Robert's brother on Tuesday. Mark Baron, 61, said county investigators told the family soon after Robert's disappearance that he was likely dead and they had a suspect. Mark said investigators were reluctant to make an arrest because Robert's remains hadn't been recovered.

"They need to get beyond that," he said. "It's been six years. Tell (Powell) to make an arrest. If he loses the case, we won't hold that against him. We want action. You can't just allow this person to walk around free."

I spoke with Powell on Tuesday. While he sympathizes with the family's frustration, he declined to discuss details of the case. I shared Mark Baron's message. Powell replied that while it's possible to prosecute without a body, the case is always stronger with one.

I ran the rumored killer's name by Powell but got no reaction. All he would say is that "federal, state and local authorities" are working the case.

That's not what Robert Baron's family wants to hear. After six grueling years, they have no clue where he is but are certain they know who put him there. The waiting will grind on, but Brittany was fiercely clear about what the family considers an overdue route to bringing Robert Baron home.

"We're not waiting for answers," she said. "We're waiting for arrests."

CHRIS KELLY, the Times-Tribune columnist, will not wait until next year to report on the Robert Baron case. Read his award-winning blog at timestribuneblogs.com/kelly. Contact the writer: kellysworld@timesshamrock.com;@cjkink on Twitter; Chris Kelly, The Times-Tribune on Facebook.