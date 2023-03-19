OPINION: Chris Kelly Opinion: Vadella off ballot; entitlement stays put

Mar. 19—The latest "definitive end" of Joe Vadella's political career distilled 20 years of delusion down to two indelible words.

"Settled law."

Lackawanna County Court Judge Michael Barrasse used those weighty words in a Friday hearing of challenges to keep candidates off the May 16 primary election ballot. Attorney Chris Cullen represented three Carbondale residents who sought to disqualify the Democratic mayoral candidate over his 1990s corruption convictions.

Cullen's brief argument made the case that Vadella was disqualified from running or holding elected or appointed office by a ruling on a ballot challenge issued 20 years ago in the same courthouse.

"A person is incapable of holding public office ... if (s)he has been convicted of an 'infamous crime' which has been judicially defined as ... crimes of dishonesty affecting the public administration of justice," Lackawanna County Judge Terrence Nealon wrote in 2003.

In 1997, state police and the Lackawanna County district attorney's office charged Vadella with falsifying absentee ballots for his brother, James, who was running for a district justice nomination. Vadella was also charged with harassing a witness. He struck a deal with federal and county prosecutors and pleaded guilty to harassment of a federal witness, tampering with public records, forgery and two absentee ballot law violations. He was mayor at the time.

Nealon condemned Vadella's crimes as "infamous" and "reprehensible" abuses of the public trust that disqualified him from ever again holding public office. Commonwealth Court upheld Nealon's order, which remains settled law.

This thorny point likely contributed to Vadella representing himself at the hearing. His current and past attorneys of record were unavailable, he said, and he called "five other attorneys, friends of mine, who couldn't make it on such short notice."

Only Joe Vadella could call 20 years "short notice."

Barrasse reinforced this point in denying a continuance, saying nothing Vadella could present the court would demonstrate "a scintilla of a difference" in his status and would have "no bearing on this court's view of current law."

"I'm stunned," Vadella said.

So was I. The hearing had a surreal quality, a mix of familiar absurdity and unsettling deja vu. We had gathered to settle what was settled long ago. The arguments were identical to those made 20 years ago, as was the result. Joe's reaction was the same, too. He insisted a "deal" he claims he made with prosecutors two decades ago makes him eligible to run and serve now.

"I just think it's a sin," Vadella said. "It's a sad day when officers of the court can sit down and make a deal that isn't going to be honored in the years to come."

Vadella has never produced any proof of the "deal," which the courts have ruled wouldn't supersede the state constitution, anyway. I think Joe honestly believes he's been cheated, which is more empirical evidence that he should never again hold public office.

I am painfully aware that this is my third consecutive column that references Joe Vadella's dead-end obsession with returning as mayor of Carbondale.

I can hear the groans as I type (my editor's office door is open), but this column is not about Joe Vadella. It's about the individual and institutional sense of entitlement that permeates politics here in Our Stiff Neck of the Woods.

Joe Vadella won't be on the May 16 ballot, but the sense of entitlement that drives him is well-represented. There are no surprises. The best candidates were long expected to run and are widely expected to win. The worst are unqualified also-rans who nonetheless believe they deserve attention and, in cases of paid offices, paychecks and pensions. Some races are contested, but few can be called competitive.

This isn't sour grapes, but genuine melancholy rooted in reductive electoral patterns that seem as settled as law and the absurd return of an ineligible candidate I thought I left behind 20 years ago. Joe Vadella's political career is over for good (again), but the politics of entitlement is built to last.

