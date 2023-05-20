Opinion: We need a clean debt limit increase

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, right, with Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., talks about debt ceiling during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. | Manuel Balce Ceneta, Associated Press

I urge Sen. Mike Lee, Rep. Chris Stewart and Sen. Mitt Romney to support a clean debt limit increase. As our country continues to recover from the economic effects of the pandemic, it is critical that we do not allow a government shutdown or a default on our nation’s debt. Failure to raise the debt limit could result in devastating consequences for our economy, including higher interest rates, reduced access to credit, and damage to our international credibility.

In considering this issue, I would like to draw your attention to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which states that “the validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law ... shall not be questioned.” The language of the amendment clearly prohibits any questioning of the legitimacy of the public debt, including questioning whether the debt limit should be increased to pay for obligations already incurred by Congress.

Therefore, I urge my elected officials to take action to ensure that our country’s financial obligations are met by supporting a clean debt limit increase. By doing so, we can uphold the full faith and credit of the United States and ensure the continued stability of our economy.

Eric Olsen

Salt Lake City

