Opinion: When it comes to work, we can do better than 'back to normal'

Workforce issues seem to be hitting the headlines less in recent weeks as jobs are added to the economy, unemployment drops, and the labor force participation rate ticks up. It is clear an economic recovery is well under way, but the benefits of that recovery have been unevenly distributed.

There are over a million fewer women in the workforce than there were pre-pandemic, and Black women have been returning to the labor force at slower rates. Though the overall Black unemployment rate has nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels, it is still almost twice the national average. This is despite the fact that demand for labor is near a record high, and there are now more jobs available than people in the labor force.

In light of some of these factors, maybe it’s not surprising that general perceptions of the economy’s performance are largely negative. Economists and policymakers, however, have not yet achieved consensus regarding the primary cause of the public’s dim outlook. At Cohear, we took the question to our community, asking the "everyday experts" – people whose lives are impacted by these issues every day – why they felt the economy wasn’t doing well.

One person described frustration at continually hearing that "everyone is hiring" even though multiple potential employers hung up on a friend when he disclosed his criminal record. Another pointed out that rising rents (up 28.4% in Cincinnati, 8% in Columbus, and an average of 15% nationwide) create instability, and that wage increases haven’t reached everyone across the board.

Danielle, a Black single mom of two, pointed out that those same wage increases can be a double-edged sword for those who might become ineligible for public benefits, which are worth more than the raise itself – a phenomenon known as the "cliff effect."

"I got a raise this year to $15.93 an hour," she said, "(and) my child care vouchers went down. My kids still qualify for Medicaid, but I don’t. I don’t qualify for (housing assistance), I pay market-rate rent…So no, it’s not a booming economy for me. I’m still considered the working poor."

Many of these problems were exacerbated by the pandemic but are not new. The average person may think that the economy isn’t doing well because the normal state of the economy isn’t good enough for most people.

The conversation with Danielle was just one of the 28 focus groups and over 30 qualitative interviews Cohear has conducted across Ohio on the topics of workforce development and the economy in the past two years. These diverse groups agreed: the economy isn’t truly thriving when their immediate communities continue to face unemployment, underemployment and resource scarcity. And it’s more than just workers who suffer – employers, and the economy overall, take a hit.

Officials at a local hospital shared that they were hiring for over 700 open positions, and an Ohio transit authority said they hired 130 bus drivers last year – 20% of their total drivers – only to end the year 30 drivers short. These employers named flexible child care, higher starting wages, predictable scheduling and social services for new entry-level employees as key to helping them meet these dire staffing needs.

The situation is too urgent to wait for federal or state level interventions in these areas. Employers, workforce partners, and local policymakers need to lead the way now, by making up-front investments in innovative solutions like temporary stipends for those experiencing the cliff effect, wraparound services for employees transitioning out of poverty, collaboration with local – especially Black-owned – daycare centers to provide free or subsidized child care for employees, and community partnerships in low-income neighborhoods to build recruitment pipelines for well-paying jobs.

These interventions can do more than improve quality of life in marginalized communities: they can help meet the labor needs of this tight market, saving employers resources that would otherwise be wasted on high turnover or temporary workers. Most importantly, they can help close the racial equity gap when it comes to pay, wealth, and opportunity. Read our full report, which details all of the everyday experts’ recommendations for mutually beneficial solutions, here at www.wecohear.com/reports.

In a country which is more diverse now than ever before, a return to an unequal economy cannot truly be called a recovery. We can and should do better.

"Better looks like being able to work and not have to go to the plasma bank after work so I can get extra money for gas," Danielle said. "I would be able to look for a three-bedroom apartment instead of a two-bedroom. Another five dollars an hour might do that."

Dani Isaacsohn is the founder and CEO and Aimee Dirig is the research and insights manager at Cohear, a community engagement and research firm based in Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: When it comes to work, we can do better than 'back to normal'