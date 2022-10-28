Opinion: Condemning persecution of Baha'is in Iran

Patto Didier
·2 min read

In early October, members of the Memphis Baha’i community met with U.S. Rep. SteveCohen requesting his support of House Resolution 744, which “condemns the government of Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Baha’i minority and its continued violation ofinternational covenants on human rights.”

During the meeting, Cohen indicated he plans to co-sponsor this important resolution.

The Baha’i community in Iran, with approximately 300,000 members, is that country’s largestnon-Muslim religious minority. Since its inception, followers of the Baha’i Faith have beenpersecuted, despite the Bahá'í premise of allegiance to the laws and principles of government and nonviolence.

Following the Islamic revolution in 1979 thousands of Baha’is have been detained, expelledfrom school or work, denied higher education, had their homes, businesses and bank accounts confiscated or destroyed and hundreds have been executed with false charges and without access to proper legal representation. In recent weeks, the persecution of the Baha’i has heightened and resulted in the destruction of homes of many Baha’i families in northern Iran and the arrests of dozens of Baha’is merely for their beliefs.

In January 2020, changes to applications for national identification cards require all citizens to designate their religion as Muslim or one of three minority religions, (Christianity, Judaism or Zoroastrianism). Failure to select one of these four religious designations results in the inability to obtain a national ID card, effectively stripping many religious minorities of their basic rights and access to the most fundamental services as citizens, such as the ability to own property, obtain a driver’s license, apply for loans, credit cards and passports.

Over the past 35 years, both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate have passedat least 13 resolutions condemning the government of Iran for its systematic persecution ofmembers of the Baha’i Faith. House Resolution 744, now pending in the House of Representatives, currently has 84 bipartisan cosponsors. Baha’is are grateful to Congressman Cohen for agreeing to co-sponsor House Resoulution 744, which will help save innocent lives and can help stay the hand of the government of Iran in possibly perpetrating even more egregious actions against the innocent Baha’i community in that country and to also bring attention to these violations of human rights across the world.

The Baha’i Faith has more than five million adherents worldwide. The principles of the Baha’i Faith include a belief in one God, a belief that all major religions derive from the same God, and a belief that all people are the children of one God.

For more information about the Baha’i Faith, visit http://www.bahai.us. For additional information about the Baha’is in Iran, visit http://publicaffairs.bahai.us. For information about the Memphis Baha’i Community, go to info@midsouthbahai.org or visit www.midsouthbahai.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/midsouthbahai

Patti Didier is public information officer for the Memphis Baha'i community.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Condemning persecution of Baha'is in Iran

Recommended Stories

  • UN nuclear chief: North Korea nuke test would be key concern

    The U.N. nuclear chief said Thursday that a new nuclear test explosion by North Korea “would be yet another confirmation of a program which is moving full steam ahead in a way that is incredibly concerning.” Rafael Grossi said the International Atomic Energy Agency sees preparations for a seventh test but has no indication of whether an atomic blast is imminent. Officials from the United States and its Asian allies Japan and South Korea suspect North Korea is preparing for a nuclear test, and deputy foreign ministers from the three countries said Wednesday their joint response would be “decisive.”

  • Ronaldo scores on United return as Europa League progress assured

    Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo will be in Man Utd squad for Sheriff game, says Erik ten Hag

    The 37-year-old Portugal forward sat out Saturday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Chelsea.

  • China Names Beijing Mayor Chen Jining New Party Boss of Shanghai

    (Bloomberg) -- China has named Beijing Mayor Chen Jining the new Communist Party leader of Shanghai, a move that comes as the Asian nation reshuffles key leaders following a congress that President Xi Jinping used to consolidate power.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sit

  • Putin Plays Down Nuclear Threat in Ukraine as He Lambasts US

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the US and Europe over his war in Ukraine, heaped praise on Saudi Arabia and reiterated support for China’s claim to Taiwan as he sought to cast Russia as a champion of conservative values against Western liberalism.Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Wa

  • Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

    Putin seemingly uses speech to appeal to conservatives abroad

  • Biden has no plans to meet with Putin at G-20 summit

    U.S. President Joe Biden has no intention to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House spokesman John Kirby told CNN on Oct. 27.

  • Xi Jinping says China can work with U.S. ahead of G20 summit

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman breaks down a more positive statement from Xi Jinping on U.S.-China relations.

  • N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says

    North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Friday, Seoul officials said, as its rival South Korea was wrapping up an annual military drill that the North views as an invasion rehearsal. The launch, the latest in a series of weapons tests by North Korea in recent weeks, came on the final day of South Korea’s annual 12-day “Hoguk” field exercises, which also involved an unspecified number of U.S. troops this year.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Questions Putin’s Nuclear Denials

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, asked whether Russian leader Vladimir Putin was sincere in saying he has no intention of using nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine, said: “If he has no intention, why’s he keep talking about it?” Most Read from BloombergMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sit

  • Lebanon and Israel sign sea border deal

    Lebanon and Israel signed copies of a U.S.-mediated sea border deal on Thursday and delivered them to the U.N. in the coastal border town of Naqoura. The agreement to demarcate the maritime border comes after months of indirect talks mediated by Amos Hochstein, the U.S. envoy for energy affairs, and would mark a major breakthrough in relations between the two nations, which have formally been at war since Israel’s creation in 1948. Lebanon and Israel both claim around 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea that are home to offshore gas fields.

  • Over 200 pounds of weed found in duffle bags during I-40 traffic stop

    A traffic stop on I-40 ended with authorities finding more than 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

  • North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea

    North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military said, while wrapping up nearly two weeks of major drills aimed at deterring its neighbour. The launch, at a time of growing fears that North Korea is readying for its first nuclear test since 2017, was the latest in a record year of tests, whether of short-range missiles, intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), or others. The SRBMs were fired from the Tongcheon area of Gangwon province, on North Korea's east coast, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, four days after the neighbours exchanged warning shots off the west coast amid rising tension.

  • Russia's anti-satellite threat tests laws of war in space

    A Russian official's threat this week to "strike" Western satellites aiding Ukraine highlights an untested area of international law, raising concerns among space lawyers and industry executives about the safety of objects in orbit. "Quasi-civilian infrastructure may be a legitimate target for a retaliatory strike," senior foreign ministry official Konstantin Vorontsov told the United Nations, reiterating Moscow's position that Western civilian and commercial satellites helping Ukrainian's war effort was "an extremely dangerous trend." No country has carried out a missile strike against an enemy's satellite.

  • UN ambassador calls Russia’s gathering of Security Council ‘waste of everyone’s time’

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday slammed Russia for calling a U.N. Security Council meeting to advance its allegations that the U.S. and Ukraine are jointly developing biological weapons. Moscow for months has put forth the allegations with little international support, and the country has now drafted a Security Council resolution…

  • Group says gun ads on Facebook violate the company’s policies

    Facebook has allowed ads for guns and gun accessories to run on its platform in violation of its own rules, according to a report released Wednesday from the Tech Transparency Project (TTP). The platform’s parent company Meta prohibits advertisements promoting the use or sale of weapons and weapon accessories in its own ad policies, but…

  • Kremlin acknowledges new draftees ill-equipped for combat; Russia practices 'massive nuclear strike': Ukraine updates

    Russia conducted a training exercise Wednesday aimed at delivering a "massive nuclear strike" in the event of a nuclear attack. Latest Ukraine updates

  • Marchand has 2 goals and an assist in return, Bruins roll

    Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist in his season debut and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games.

  • Japan Defies Market Pressure to Be Only Major Economy With Negative Interest Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan stood by its ultra-low interest rates, pushing back against lingering market speculation it will adjust policy as it continues to predict inflation will cool below 2% next year.Most Read from BloombergTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskMasked Poll Watchers Are Showing Up at Voting Sites With Handguns and Kevl

  • Why the Supreme Court's football decision is a game-changer on school prayer

    Joe Kennedy poses in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building after his legal case, Kennedy vs. Bremerton School District, was argued before the court on April 25, 2022. Win McNamee/Getty Images News via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Supreme Court has consistently banned school-sponsored prayer in public schools. At the same time, lower courts have generally forbidden public school employees from openly praying in the workplace, even if no students are involved. Yet on June 27, 2022, the Supreme Court ef