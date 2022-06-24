OPINION: Crime, punishment and the search for elusive truth

Jun. 24—This week marked the two-year anniversary of widespread vandalism at Santa Fe's now-closed India Palace restaurant.

No one has been arrested in what police believe was either a race-based attack or an inside job for financial gain, such as insurance proceeds.

"We got to the point that we weren't able to rule out that people associated with the restaurant could be involved," Santa Fe Police Chief Paul Joye told me earlier this year.

Ugly scrawl on India Palace's interior walls and tables included pronouncements such as "white power" and "Go back to your country."

A political message was interspersed with the racial taunts. "Trump 2020," it stated. Skeptics suspected the crime was staged, the reference to the Republican president a tactic to steer investigators toward far-right groups.

India Palace had operated in peace for almost 30 years at 227 Don Gaspar Ave. until the attack that eventually shuttered it.

Baljit Singh was the owner when the vandalism occurred. He temporarily reopened his restaurant after the crime. It's now listed on public websites as "permanently closed."

I didn't connect with Singh. My calls to his cellphone were met with a recording saying the number was working, but no messages were accepted.

Santa Fe police couldn't crack the case, so they handed it to the FBI last fall. I sent the bureau a new round of questions about its investigation, including whether any insurance claims were processed or settled.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher called the case "active" but said little else.

"I cannot provide updates so as not to jeopardize the investigation or privacy of possible victims," he wrote in a text message.

Kindhearted people from Santa Fe and faraway places rallied behind India Palace with donations. Those generous people know as little about the vandalism as they did in 2020.

There's one hard truth in this case. An entire city wants to know whether racist vandals hit a minority-owned business. No one with arrest and subpoena powers has supplied answers as the investigation begins its third year.

Crime and punishment also are wide planks in Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti's campaign. He is using a simpleminded approach in claiming Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham coddles lawbreakers.

"Instead of going after criminals, MLG went after cops," Ronchetti stated in a pitch for campaign contributions. "She changed the law to make it easier for cops to be sued. Now officers are afraid to do their jobs and criminals know it."

Police officers across the state should take Ronchetti's statement for the insult it is. He wants voters to believe cops are so weak they fear going to work because of legislation that made the state a fairer place.

Good police officers do not fear the law Ronchetti referenced. Called the New Mexico Civil Rights Act, it eliminated the blanket defense in state courts of "qualified immunity" when someone in a police department is accused of wrongdoing.

Police officers have difficult, demanding jobs. Not every cop handles the work well. Seldom are any deficiencies in police departments acknowledged by politicians, even though everyone knows all professions have a mix of good and bad employees.

Under New Mexico's former restrictions, bad cops and their departments were protected with a shield of immunity.

The new law Ronchetti says abets criminals actually helps everyone. It creates a system of accountability.

Ronchetti's pandering also ignores the record of the police department in Albuquerque, where he has lived for most of his adult life. The Albuquerque Police Department is under federal oversight because of a long history of its officers using excessive force, including deadly force.

U.S. attorneys weren't committed to prosecuting Albuquerque's worst offenders in uniform. When a federal prosecutor finally moved against a law enforcement officer in 2014, it was a rural sheriff, Tommy Rodella of Rio Arriba County.

Rodella was tried and convicted by a jury of roughing up a young motorist. He is scheduled to be released from prison on April 30.

Rodella's conduct was indefensible. He deserved punishment. But the 10-year prison sentence he received was extreme in a state where the largest police department also was the most abusive.

The state's passage of its Civil Rights Act can't send anyone to prison or subject individual officers to civil lawsuits.

But it can force public agencies to account for abuses. That's a step toward better policing and a more equitable justice system.

Ronchetti has many valid issues he could highlight to put Lujan Grisham on the defensive, starting with a revolving door of Cabinet secretaries in her Public Education Department.

Instead, the Republican challenger says the 4-foot-11-inch governor made life dangerous for cops by signing the Civil Rights Act.

I know many police officers. The best ones would have signed the law themselves — with a flourish.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.