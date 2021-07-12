OPINION: DA says closed-door meeting of a few is justice for all

Milan Simonich, The Santa Fe New Mexican
·4 min read

Jul. 12—Remove a most-public criminal case from public view, and some in power will still claim the system is wide open and working beautifully.

One is Mary Carmack-Altwies, the Santa Fe-area district attorney. She sent me a note taking issue with a recent column I wrote about her treatment of several vandals who helped destroy the Soldiers Monument on the Plaza.

"The restorative justice process is not a 'secret system,' " Carmack-Altwies wrote, typing the sentence twice in four paragraphs to emphasize her disagreement with my description.

By way of review, Carmack-Altwies has hired a mediator to hold closed-door meetings between seven defendants who smashed the 152-year-old obelisk and eight people who say they were harmed by the criminals' misconduct.

The mediator will conceal the identities of those she selects to interact with the defendants. Then the chosen eight must sign confidentiality agreements.

In the eyes of the district attorney, this furtive system inspires candor.

"When the defendants and the harmed parties meet, they will meet with one another only, along with the mediator. The purpose of this meeting or series of meetings is so that the aggrieved parties and defendants can talk freely about the harm that the defendants caused," Carmack-Altwies stated.

Thousands of other people who say they were wronged by the vandals can only learn about the case secondhand, through the mediator's filter.

"The last step in the process is that the mediators draft a detailed memorandum of agreement. That memorandum will be publicized and my office will ensure that the agreement is followed by the defendants," Carmack-Altwies wrote.

She labeled destroyers of the monument as nonviolent. By using that inaccurate description, the district attorney hopes most people will accept her claim that the defendants belong at a mediation table instead of criminal court.

Some in Santa Fe hail Carmack-Altwies' approach as a breakthrough.

One wrote to me: "The vast majority of criminal cases end by plea bargain. The affected parties learn nothing. There are no jurors to interview, and the defendant is silent on the facts. There is only retribution, punishment — and not enlightenment or healing."

In truth, "restorative justice" is no different from plea bargains in one way: Either can be abused by those in authority.

But at least there are checks and balances for plea bargains. They are considered in open court by judges with the power to stop an unjust deal.

For instance, Carmack-Altwies' predecessor as district attorney authorized a plea bargain in which Henrietta Trujillo would spend no time in prison, even though she admitted embezzling $249,000 from Northern New Mexico College. District Judge Jason Lidyard rejected the deal as inconsistent with punishments prosecutors sought for other thieves.

Another well-known embezzler, former Secretary of State Dianna Duran, was supposed to follow a restorative justice program but fought it with all her might.

Duran stole campaign funds and doctored state records in hopes of covering her tracks.

She could have gone to prison for 7 1/2 years. District Judge T. Glenn Ellington decided she would serve only 30 days in county jail. Ellington said restorative justice was fitting for Duran, a tough-on-crime Republican who became a gambling addict and a thief.

Duran was to speak publicly four times a month about her crimes. These interactions with residents of the state were supposed to help restore confidence in government.

Duran argued in a court filing that making the speeches endangered her life.

She eventually withdrew her motion to halt the speaking tour, but she never made more than a halfhearted effort to interact with the public she'd harmed.

The destroyers of the Soldiers Monument are positioned to receive even lighter punishment than Duran. They won't go to jail, provided they perform 40 hours of community service and write a statement admitting to their crimes.

Many others who helped destroy the obelisk will never be charged. Santa Fe police officers ceded the Plaza to the criminals, enabling most to escape without being identified.

The way police and prosecutors have handled mob violence on the Plaza raises another question: If Cowboys for Trump or the Proud Boys went on a rampage and destroyed public property in Santa Fe, would they be candidates for restorative justice and receive light punishment?

In her note, Carmack-Altwies wrote: "The restorative justice process is not a 'secret system,' it is a practice that has data showing success and has rigor and respect among those interested in criminal justice reform and reduced recidivism in our country and around the world. I can assure you that defendants are being held to account for their crime."

Her run-on sentence can't overtake a hard truth: Violent criminals meeting with a handful of handpicked people isn't justice for all.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IBD Screen Of The Day: Three Leaders Including Google Stock Showing Rising Profit Estimates

    Today's IBD Screen Of The Day column focuses on top picks like Google stock, showing rising profit estimates.

  • 5 accused of throwing explosive device at Milwaukee police, injuring 2 officers

    Five men are facing charges for throwing an explosive device at police during the Fourth of July holiday, Wisconsin authorities said Monday. Two Milwaukee officers who were struck in the attack were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pair, ages 40 and 45, have since been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, police said. The incident happened shortly ...

  • Aging population to hit U.S. economy like a 'ton of bricks' - U.S. commerce secretary

    President Joe Biden does not yet have enough support from fellow Democrats to secure $400 billion in spending for at-home care for the elderly and disabled that the economy desperately needs, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters on Monday. Raimondo, who is paying for round-the-clock care for her own 90-year-old mother, said America's aging demographics were going to hit the country "like a ton of bricks" without increased federal aid, and warned the current situation was "untenable." Failure to act, she said in an interview, would harm the U.S. economy by making it difficult for women - who fell out of the workforce by the millions during the COVID-19 pandemic - often to look after out-of-school children or parents - to return to work or remain in the workforce.

  • Collapsed condo: Weighing how to honor dead at 'holy site'

    As crews keep searching for the last missing remains of the souls who perished in their collapsing beachfront condos nearly three weeks ago, the question is swirling across the ruins of the Champlain Towers South: What will become of the ground that bears so much pain? Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett suggested Monday that with scores of families still processing their losses, it's too soon to come up with anything specific. “It’s obvious that this has become much more than a collapsed building site,” the mayor said.

  • Tesla: Elon Musk ‘rather hates’ being company boss

    Speaking in court on Monday, the entrepreneur said he prefers spending time on design and engineering.

  • US begins to ease Venezuela sanctions allowing propane deals

    The U.S. government on Monday began to ease the crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Venezuela by allowing companies to export propane to the troubled South American country, a step that could mitigate a shortage that has pushed people to cook on charcoal or wood grills. The long-awaited first policy reversal of the Biden administration toward Venezuela comes as the socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro has begun to allow foreign aid into the country and taken other steps to signal it is willing to engage with Washington. The regulation from the U.S. Department of the Treasury authorizes non-U.S. companies to export liquefied petroleum gas to Venezuela without risking sanctions.

  • Kevin Strickland could go free if August innocence hearing goes his way

    Kevin Strickland has been “sitting in prison since before I was born,” Judge Ryan Horsman in DeKalb County said as he set a hearing that could decide whether Strickland is freed.

  • Con Artist Kills And Dismembers Pastor’s Wife — Did She Do The Same Thing To Her Mother?

    People liked Shirley Jo Phillips. She was energetic, good-looking, and charming. She was also a thief and a con artist. Even her family would tell you so. “My mother always said, ‘Your aunt’s a kleptomaniac. She can’t come in the house without stealing something,'" Phillips’ nephew, Jack Jackson, told “Snapped,” airing Sundays at 6/5c on Oxygen. Shirley Jo Phillips was born in 1936. She was briefly married, which resulted in a son, Glenn “Buddy” Minster, born in 1959, afterward raising him as a

  • Fentanyl, alcohol killed South Beach tourist. Men accused of rape may face homicide charges.

    Miami prosecutors are weighing whether to upgrade criminal charges against two men accused of raping a South Beach tourist after an autopsy report revealed that she died, in part, because of fentanyl and alcohol.

  • Woman accused of punching 6-year-old Asian boy in Las Vegas charged with hate crime

    A woman accused of punching a 6-year-old boy and spewing anti-Asian remarks at his family in Las Vegas has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, NextShark has learned.

  • Local rapper who had ‘just been released’ from Chicago jail fatally shot, police say

    CHICAGO – Three people were shot, including a man who died after he suffered dozens of bullet wounds, during an apparent ambush as he was released from the Cook County Jail on electronic monitoring Saturday night, according to Chicago police. Fifty-nine shell casings littered the 2700 block of West 27th Street in Little Village — across the street from the jail — around 8:50 p.m. The ...

  • The man suspected of masterminding the Haitian assassination planned to steal the presidency and hire the hitmen as official bodyguards, police say

    Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a Haitian-born doctor living in Florida, recently flew to Haiti on a private jet with "political objectives," police said.

  • Ex-Houston Cop Indicted Over Twisted Beating of Man Who Says He Defecated in Fear

    Houston Police Officer’s UnionA former Houston police officer accused of telling his colleague to shoot an unarmed suspect fleeing a traffic stop and repeatedly beating the man with a pair of handcuffs is facing criminal charges.Lucas Vieira, who was fired from the force on April 16, was indicted by a Harris County grand jury on Friday for aggravated assault in connection with the July 7, 2019, traffic stop of 34-year-old Aundre Howard, who is Black.The indictment comes three months after Howard

  • Denver suspect: "A lot of guns" but no MLB All-Star Game plot

    Ricardo Rodriguez spoke to CBS Denver​ via a video feed at the jail where he is being held on a weapons charge.

  • Heavy police presence in Cecil County

    There is a large police presence Sunday evening in North East in Cecil County. Local and state police are at an apartment on Chesapeake Ridge Lane. Stay with 11 News and WBALTV.com for updates.

  • Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

    Army Green Beret Logan Melgar was killed in the African country of Mali in what has been described as a hazing gone wrong.

  • 3 men arrested in fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl in Utah

    Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet inside her Utah home, authorities said. The girl died at Heber Valley Hospital on Friday night, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said. Christopher O’Connell, 34, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of manslaughter and is facing other drugs and weapons charges.

  • FBI Denies Connection Of Massive Weapons Haul To Potential Attack On Major League Baseball All-Star Game

    UPDATE: Denver’s FBI office said late on Sunday it does not believe the four people arrested with massive weaponry and body armor were planning an attack on Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, set for Tuesday near the site of the arrests. The FBI Denver tweeted that they are not aware of any threat to the […]

  • One of the final tweets from an account linked to the man suspected of masterminding the Haitian president's assassination called for a 'transitional government'

    "A transitional government in Haiti is the only way forward. Port-au-Prince is now in complete chaos," an account linked to Christian Sanon tweeted on June 7.

  • 'Fear on top of fear': Why anti-gun Americans joined the wave of new gun owners

    All his life, Jabril Battle was anti-gun. Then came the pandemic, the lockdown, the shortages and a feeling that at any moment, things could blow. Battle bought a Beretta. Drawn to last summer's protests against police violence, Savannah Grace found herself face-to-face with a camo-clad officer's long gun. She'd always hated guns, but went out and got a Glock 45.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. In blue cities and red s