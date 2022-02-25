OPINION: DA's 'restorative justice' for Plaza criminals restored nothing

Feb. 25—A shrine of shame dots the Plaza. It's a drab wooden box that squats in the middle of the most famous block of Santa Fe.

The box hides the base of what used to be the Soldiers' Monument.

A mob destroyed the 152-year-old obelisk in 2020. The criminals were abetted by Santa Fe police commanders who refused to enforce the law.

Because of the inept police work, only nine of the many vandals who had a hand in the monument's destruction were eventually charged.

They got off easy. One aged lawbreaker went to court and cut a deal, trading a no-contest plea for a deferred sentence.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies let the other eight defendants enter a secretive diversionary program she calls "restorative justice."

It was whitewash that restored nothing. The eight were told to perform 40 hours of community service, a small obligation four of them have completed. Carmack-Altwies says the other four are close to fulfilling the requirement. The defendants also are paying costs averaging about $1,900 each.

They signed a sappy statement that included an apology. In return, the criminal charges against them have been or soon will be dismissed.

Whether the defendants meant it when they said they were sorry is anyone's guess.

It's impossible to evaluate sincerity if you can't see or hear the people supposedly expressing contrition.

Even Carmack-Altwies told me she isn't sold on this sort of closed-door proceeding.

If she attempted another restorative justice program for defendants, she would be "less inclined to agree to confidentiality."

"A different mediator might not demand or require confidentiality," Carmack-Altwies said. "We could have set it up in a different way. It could have been recorded and released."

Common Ground Mediation Services, a private company chosen by the district attorney, oversaw meetings between the eight defendants and six community members. The select group that interacted with the defendants supposedly represented the interests of thousands of people who were harmed by the mob violence.

Each of the half-dozen community members had to sign a confidentiality agreement. This barred any discussion with veterans' organizations or other groups adversely affected by those who destroyed the Soldiers' Monument.

Behind closed doors and spared from public criticism, the defendants didn't persuade everyone they were remorseful.

Two representatives of the community did not sign the agreement with the defendants. The names of those two people are not listed in the report.

Why didn't they sign? One possibility is this statement in the document: "The harmed parties were better able to understand the motivations, values and perspectives of the persons of concern, and the events on or around Indigenous People's Day 2020 are now viewed in a different context."

That soft-pedaling of crimes exposes the process for the sham it was. The vandals who demolished historic public property with hammers, ropes, chains and pulleys weren't criminal defendants. They were misunderstood "persons of concern."

The other four community participants signed the agreement with the defendants. All four appear to have come from the world of politics or government.

More people from diverse backgrounds wanted to represent the community on the panel. They were disqualified if they refused to be muzzled by a confidentiality agreement.

One of those who wanted to participate was Virgil Vigil, a retired Army colonel with 30 years' service. He said the Soldiers' Monument honored warriors who stopped the Confederate Army's westward advance in New Mexico. Those soldiers helped free the slaves.

The defendants objected to a different panel of the obelisk. It once contained a line about the cavalry defeating "savage" Indians. That line, erased in 1974, became the defendants' excuse for tearing down the obelisk. In their view, it was better to destroy history than study it.

"These defendants were protected. If I had done something like that, they wouldn't have offered me restorative justice," Virgil Vigil said.

He and another man are suing Carmack-Altwies, claiming she has failed to produce public records regarding the monument's destruction.

Vigil also is president of Union Protectiva, a Santa Fe organization committed to preserving history. It is suing Mayor Alan Webber and his administration for sitting idle while criminals took over a National Historic Landmark to demolish the monument.

Webber said he agreed with his police force's retreat from the Plaza. He called it a decision that prevented injuries or deaths. Webber's line of thinking assumes police could not have kept the peace had they protected the monument.

Defendants who flouted the law on the Plaza believed in vigilantism until they were charged. Then they favored a soft landing spot in the legal system.

The defendants were Melissa Rose, Lauren Straily, Zachary Young, Austin Schweitzer, Lily Schweitzer, Ryan Witt, Dawn Furlong and Dylan Wrobel.

Their names should live in infamy, both for their crimes and for the damage their case has done to the good name of restorative justice.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.