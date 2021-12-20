OPINION: Deadly driver flees after taking away a husband and father

Dec. 20—Christmastime has turned into a cruel season for Nancy Ruiz and her 6-year-old daughter, Genesis.

Ruiz's husband and Genesis' father, Mario Rascon, died one week ago, struck down in daylight by a hit-and-run driver in Española.

"I thought of telling my daughter her daddy was away, working in another place. But I couldn't do that," Ruiz said. "She will have questions someday. For now, I told her, 'Your daddy's not going to be here anymore. He's with Jesus, watching over us.' "

Rascon, 34, lived with his family in Santa Fe's Oshara Village. He was up early last Monday, heading to an out-of-town job for his employer, Kelly Cable of New Mexico.

Rascon and a co-worker arrived at a construction site on El Llano Road, near Española Valley High School. They stepped out of their vehicle to begin prep work. The company specializes in utility construction using fiber-optic cable.

It was early in the workday, a little after 9 a.m., as Rascon went about his business. At once, an erratic driver barreled right at him.

The red 1998 Ford pickup struck and killed Rascon, said Deputy Chief Jack Jones of the Española police.

The driver had weaved across the center line toward the shoulder of the opposite lane. Whoever was behind the wheel didn't pull over after striking Rascon. He fled.

Rascon's co-worker happened to be down the road a bit, spared by being in a safer spot.

Jones said police found the two-door truck involved in the fatal crash after it was abandoned.

He also said detectives have a person of interest in Rascon's death but declined to elaborate. Relatives of Rascon's believe the person of interest is the hit-and-run driver.

By other accounts that have reached Rascon's family, two passengers were in the red truck. This would mean there are witnesses to the crime.

Joel Ruiz, brother-in-law of Rascon and the family's conduit to police, said the detective who's heading the investigation hasn't offered the family much information. Joel called me for help.

Story continues

I submitted a public records request for the police reports and any other documents on the crash that killed Rascon. The city clerk of Española stated in an email those records couldn't be provided immediately and perhaps not until January.

By Joel's account, police traced the red truck to a female owner. It was unregistered and uninsured, he said. After Rascon died on the roadside, the owner reported the truck stolen, Joel said.

A natural question the family has is whether the truck really was stolen, or in possession of someone connected to the owner.

"There's a mix of emotions between being sad and being angry," Joel said.

He believed it was important to tell me his brother-in-law was a good man.

"He was a hard worker. He took care of his family. He wasn't a drug user or a drinker."

Rascon's wife, Nancy Ruiz, said she first spotted him at a Mexican dance. She wanted to meet him, but shyness stopped her. She froze and said she watched many attractive women speak to Rascon.

The night ended with one thought on her mind.

"I wanted him to contact me so bad," she said.

She soon received a friend request on Facebook from someone who didn't have a photo alongside his profile. Nancy opened the person's Facebook page and found many photos — images of Rascon. He had discovered her name and decided to write to her.

"I think it's destiny the way we came together," she said.

They were married on Dec. 9, 2014.

A native of Chihuahua, Mexico, Rascon had status as a permanent U.S. resident. He was studying for his citizenship test, Nancy peppering him with 100 possible questions.

She said Rascon had culinary skills. He had worked as a chef. The coronavirus pandemic hurt many restaurants, but Rascon found other work.

Kelly Cable hired him on Oct. 18 as a laborer, said Donna Robinson, president of the company.

"From the accounts of my crew, he was a great worker. It's a tragic story," Robinson said.

Services for Rascon will be Tuesday and Wednesday. His body will be cremated.

A widow at 27, Nancy Ruiz has spent a tumultuous week caring for her child and saying little. Now she's speaking out.

"It should never have happened. I think I deserve some answers and so does my daughter."

Nancy suspects the driver was intoxicated or he would have stopped after hitting her husband.

"I don't think we will be at peace until we get to the bottom of this," she said.

A long prison stretch for the driver is the outcome she wants. That way, she said, he can't cause anyone else this much pain.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.