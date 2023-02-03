Opinion: The decision to seek death penalty is not for sheriffs or police chiefs

1
Phillip Cherney
·6 min read
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks Monday, January 30, 2023 about new developments in the investigation of a mass shooting that occurred January 16 in Goshen. No arrests were announced but autopsies confirmed that all six victims died from gunshot wounds. He asked Governor Gavin Newsom that those convicted of murder involving young children be eligible for the death penalty.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux speaks Monday, January 30, 2023 about new developments in the investigation of a mass shooting that occurred January 16 in Goshen. No arrests were announced but autopsies confirmed that all six victims died from gunshot wounds. He asked Governor Gavin Newsom that those convicted of murder involving young children be eligible for the death penalty.

When all the winter leaves turned brown and the skies gray, California dreamin’ turned into a homicidal nightmare in January .

On Jan. 30, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a press conference to announce there are “many twists and turns” in the investigation into the Jan. 16 “cartel-style executions” of four adults, a 16-year-old, and her 10-month-old child.  According to Boudreaux, the "Goshen Massacre" victims have “very high ... connections with gangs.”  Sheriff Boudreaux took no questions from reporters.  From what he has disclosed we can infer one or more of the victims may have stepped on the wrong toes.  Retaliation in the form of execution may be the cost of doing so.  No witnesses left behind.

The silence is deafening.

Frustration seems to be at an all-time high for law enforcement officials.  They’ve been taxed beyond anything experienced in the past.  While in the background the notorious George Floyd and Tyre Nichols abuse-of-authority cases call for national police reform, in the foreground California has seen 11 people in Monterey Park gunned down, seven more in Half Moon Bay, three in Beverly Crest, six in Goshen, and a police officer slain in Selma.  Nearly 30 people have died at the hands of gun violence in less than two weeks.

But to my mind Sheriff Boudreaux’s call for Gov. Gavin Newsom to “lift the moratorium on the death penalty where small children are murdered” reflects his exasperation with an incomplete investigation in the Goshen case.  He offers nothing new to justify lifting the moratorium on executions.  Newsom’s response was swift and pointed. The moratorium is not the issue: “I think we should find the perpetrators.”

In point of fact, Sheriff Boudreaux has misconceived the moratorium.  Local district attorneys are free to exercise discretion in “special circumstance” (e.g., multiple victims) murder cases to ask jurors to return death sentences.  Newsom’s 2019 declaration of a moratorium places a hiatus on executions, but it does not preclude the prosecution of death-eligible murders.  If another governor is elected in 2024, executions could start up.  Someone like Donald Trump, for example, ignored the de facto moratorium on executions by the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations.  He ordered lethal injections for 17 condemned federal inmates during his last three months in office.  The blood bath is tribute to his tawdry legacy as chief executive; no other country in the free world has executed anyone for half a century.

Moreover, District Attorney Tim Ward has continued to seek the death penalty in prosecuting special-circumstance murder cases despite the moratorium on executions.  Following in the footsteps of Tulare County District Attorneys Gerald Sevier and Phil Cline, Ward has carried on the tradition of seeking the death penalty that per capita outpaces virtually every other county in California.  Ironically, he also signed off on the deal arranged in Sacramento that sent former Exeter police officer, Joseph DeAngelo, the Visalia Ransacker aka Golden State Killer, to prison for the remainder of his dreadful life.  The lesson?  Charging decisions rest in the hands of prosecutors, not sheriffs or police chiefs.

Similarly, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp has sought the death penalty in three murder cases since the moratorium on executions was imposed.  There’s little doubt in my mind that she’ll do so again following the murder of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr. on Jan. 31.  Offenders who kill police officers, children, or the elderly, are targeted more often than others for capital murder prosecutions, while minority victims seem to be less “attractive,” which leads many jurists to conclude that the death penalty continues to be imposed in a discriminatory, arbitrary and capricious manner.

In a fit of her own frustration, DA Smittcamp lashed out at Newsom and “every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, [and they have] the blood of this officer on their hands.”  Newsom’s reply was equally prompt and curt, “She has the prosecutorial discretion. Ask her what she did in terms of prosecuting” Nathaniel Michael Dixon, Carrasco’s killer, in his prior robbery case in 2021.  He suggested she “look in the mirror” to explain why Dixon was back on the streets because of her office’s decisions on plea negotiations with Dixon.                               

Moratoriums on executions have been declared in a number of states over the years, often as prelude to abolition.  California’s slim margin in the last two electoral cycles (51-49) supporting capital punishment is at an all-time low.  (For what it's worth, all condemned inmates have been moved off of San Quentin’s Death Row and into high-security prisons to join those sentenced to the alternative to death, life imprisonment without possibility of parole.) 

When faced with the tragedy that unfolded in Half Moon Bay, we didn’t hear San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus complain about the moratorium on executions.  She expressed the “devastation” felt by all and was joined by measured comments from county supervisors calling for gun reform in America.  District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe seemed as stunned by the scope of the violence as anyone, “We’ve never seen anything [seven victims] like this.”  DA Wagstaffe will have to weigh the cost of pursuing death penalty litigation against a sixty-six-year-old Chinese citizen with all other appropriate factors, the same process DA Ward will follow once the perpetrators of the Goshen Massacre have been identified and arrested.

The decision to seek the death penalty is not for sheriffs or police chiefs; they are our lead investigators in the field and their work is dangerous and critical to public safety and affirming the rule of law.  If voters don’t like the charging decisions their local prosecutor makes, it is up to the citizenry to decide whether to retain her or him when elections roll around.  In the meantime, executions have never provided solutions; they simply fuel the cycle of violence.

Boudreaux’s advocacy has put pressure on Ward.  This is not to say that he isn’t entitled to his opinion, or that heavy punishment isn’t awaiting those who are apprehended and convicted of the heinous murders in Goshen, but in my view, Boudreaux overstepped his professional bounds.  His news conference – like that of DA Smittcamp – is the kind of pretrial poison that infects jury pools and makes a fair trial problematical in the community where the crime occurred; change of venue is an enormous expense borne by local taxpayers.   

The war of words in the law enforcement community distracts from the real problem of gun violence in California and across the nation. This week State Senator Anthony Portantino proposed legislation on concealed firearms, a step in the right direction, but a far cry from changing the culture of violence.  Congress can’t seem to find a way to stand up to gun lobbyists, and the Supreme Court continues to coddle 2nd Amendment “originalists” with 18th Century philosophy, failing to confront modern reality.

My hope is that leaders in law enforcement will refrain from nasty rhetoric and come together to help find solutions to gun violence in our communities.  If not for us, then for the benefit of our children and grandchildren.   

Phillip H. Cherney is a lawyer who has represented the infamous Oakland drug czar, Felix Mitchell, Richard Allen Davis in the Polly Klaas kidnap/murder case, and Joel Radovcich, whom Dana Ewell hired to kill his sister and parents in Fresno in 1992. He is Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at San Joaquin College of Law.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Opinion: The decision to seek death penalty is not for sheriffs or police chiefs

Recommended Stories

  • 2 in custody after 6 relatives, including baby, gunned down in targeted 'massacre'

    Two suspects are in custody after six family members, including a 16-year-old mom and her baby, were gunned down in a targeted and likely gang-related "massacre," according to the sheriff. When the gunfire broke out on Jan. 16 in the farming community of Goshen, the 16-year-old grabbed her baby and ran, and placed her son over a fence to try to save him, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said. The suspects and two members of the victims' family were in rival gangs, but the specific motive is not exactly clear, Boudreaux said.

  • Live: Tulare County sheriff gives 'major update' on Goshen massacre

    Earlier this week, Boudreaux provided updates including that the cause of death for all six victims was gun shot wounds, many to the head.

  • Fall River man sentenced to a decade in prison for domestic abuse

    A 39-year-old city man was sentenced earlier this week after being convicted of beating, robbing and sexually assaulting his girlfriend.

  • Editorial: Big Oil reaps record profits while the planet burns. California should curb its greed

    Big Oil is posting record profits. It's time for California lawmakers to get moving and advance legislation to curb excessive refinery profits and prevent oil companies from ripping people off while they pollute the planet.

  • Bellator 290 predictions: Is anyone picking Fedor to retire with upset of Ryan Bader?

    Check out our staff members' picks for the Bellator 290 main card, its debut on CBS, featuring Ryan Bader vs. Fedor Emelianenko.

  • Suspect arrested in case of 2 monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo

    Davion Irvin, 24, was arrested by Dallas Police on Thursday. He was identified as a suspect earlier this week after a preliminary investigation.

  • Twitter playing 'stupid game' to stall ex-workers' legal claims: lawyer

    Twitter Inc is refusing to arbitrate legal claims by hundreds of ex-employees who cannot produce copies of employment contracts they signed, after the company successfully moved to have their class action claims sent to arbitration, according to a court filing. Shannon Liss-Riordan, a lawyer for more than 1,000 people who were laid off or fired by Twitter last year, said she could be forced to bring hundreds of claims into court just to have Twitter produce copies of the agreements when it moves to send them to arbitration. Liss-Riordan and Twitter made a joint filing in San Francisco federal court on Thursday to update the court ahead of a hearing scheduled for Feb. 9.

  • Biden administration seeks to toughen school nutrition standards

    School meals for millions of children in the United States would include less added sugar, more whole grains, and lower sodium content under new standards proposed by the Biden administration on Friday. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the updated standards, which would be rolled out over the next several years, were essential to tackling health concerns like childhood obesity and to preparing young people for adult life. About 30 million students eat school lunches and 15 million eat school breakfasts each year, according Department of Agriculture data.

  • New Advanced Placement African American Studies course is a watered down version of itself

    Black students are underrepresented in Advanced Placement courses. Hill Street Studios / Getty ImagesOn February 1, 2023– the first day of Black History Month – the College Board released the framework for its new Advanced Placement African American Studies course. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has criticized the pilot version of the African American studies course as lacking educational value, and his administration has banned the course from Florida’s public schools. In the foll

  • This Is Why GM Is Launching a New Small Block V8

    GM is pivoting to EVs, but many customers in the meantime will want a first-rate V8 in their new full-size pickups and SUVs.

  • Pakistani troops kill 2 militants in raid near Afghan border

    Pakistani troops on Friday raided a militant hideout in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban militant group, in the country's northwest and near the border with Afghanistan, the military said. The shootout in North Waziristan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, came days after a suicide bomber attacked a mosque within a police and government compound in the city of Peshawar, the provincial capital, killing 101 people and wounding at least 225. Such raids, most often against the Pakistani Taliban, also known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP, are routine in the country's northwest.

  • 205 Democrats vote against bill forcing federal workers to return to the office as COVID winds down

    Nearly every House Democrat on Wednesday voted against a bill aimed at forcing federal workers to return to their offices now that the COVID pandemic is winding down.

  • Why Is CNN Platforming Notorious Anti-Vaxxer Bill Maher?

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersCNN is in trouble, recently suffering its worst ratings week in nine years, a sad indictment of CEO Chris Licht’s strategy to rejuvenate the once-venerable cable news channel.Licht, now on a charm offensive, told the Los Angeles Times his goal is to make CNN the “most trusted name in news” again, on both sides of the political spectrum. His first move in this direction? Adding Bill Maher to its Friday night lineup.It’s a controversi

  • Putin vows Russia will be victorious in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin invoked the victory over Nazi Germany to justify his invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops are readying for a renewed onslaught as the Kremlin tries to reshape the battlefield. Debora Patta has more.

  • 1st phase of Mexican solar project to be operating in April

    PUERTO PEÑASCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico was pushed to accelerate its turn toward renewable energy after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year drove a sharp increase in global energy costs, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said late Thursday. Ebrard made the comments after taking dozens of foreign diplomats to see a massive new solar energy project near the U.S. border. “Mexico is making a really great effort because it didn't consider (the shift to renewable energy and electric vehicles) would be so fast,” Ebrard said.

  • Homestead teacher confesses to having sex in classroom with 12-year-old, police say

    An elementary school teacher in Homestead was charged Wednesday with having sex with one of his students. The relationship, police said the 13-year-old victim told them, was “romantic” after referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

  • Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

    Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake." Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of a politically motivated prosecution as he runs to serve in the same building he stormed on Jan. 6, 2021. Evans is now calling the Justice Department's Jan. 6 prosecutions a “miscarriage of justice" and describes himself on twitter as a “J6 Patriot."

  • A Former Coworker Of Alex Murdaugh Described The Moment She Discovered That He Was Allegedly Stealing From Clients And His Law Firm

    Prosecutors have argued Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son to buy himself time and sympathy as his colleagues began to discover his extensive financial crimes.View Entire Post ›

  • 15 arrested outside Wegmans in Johnson City: How police, store responded to protest

    The protesters who came to the Wegmans in Johnson City were arrested after warnings about demonstrating on private property.

  • 15-year-old boy found with car belonging to one of three missing Michigan rappers

    Police near Detroit found a car belonging to one of three missing rappers who have not been seen for nearly two weeks, officials said Thursday.