OPINION: Did Chattanooga police chief candidates make a dent in the violence in their cities?

Feb. 1—If your first thought was bewilderment that three of four finalists for the job of Chattanooga police chief work in cities with exploding crime rates and the fourth recently sought a job in politics, it was ours too.

But the four finalists revealed last week work in Atlanta, New Orleans, and Vancouver, Wash., and the fourth, Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Glenn Scruggs, ran unsuccessfully for state senator in 2020.

We wish at this point the public had an opportunity to question each candidate in an open forum or at least submit questions that the candidates would answer openly, but Chattanooga residents — at least according to a timeline unveiled last October — will have to leave the final decision in the hands of first-year Mayor Tim Kelly and a six-person community interview panel.

(Public input on the type of police chief citizens would like to see was permitted through surveys and community sessions at the beginning of the process last fall.)

We would want to ask the candidates, among other things, what strategies did you personally put into place that resulted in a demonstrable mitigation to the rising crime and violence in your city, what demonstrably effective strategies will you use to lower gang violence and what demonstrably successful methods will you employ to get more guns off the street.

One of the four finalists is Celeste Murphy, deputy chief of the Atlanta Police Department and one of seven finalists for the job of police chief in Austin, Texas, only six months ago.

What she would be leaving behind in Atlanta are 158 murders in 2021, a slight increase over pandemic-driven violence in 2020 but a 44% increase over the pre-pandemic 95 murders in 2019. Rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson also increased slightly in Georgia's capital in 2021 over violent 2020.

Another finalist is Paul Noel, who is deputy superintendent and chief of detectives of the New Orleans Police Department and was a candidate for the top job there when Chief Michael Harrison left in January 2019.

Story continues

However, he was passed over when Mayor LaToya Cantrell only days later named Harrison's replacement — a former district commander and supervisor of the department's police academy — without conducting a national search. The new chief then reassigned the Chattanooga candidate to the Criminal Investigations Division and put someone else in his former chief of field operations post.

Were Noel to get the job here, he would be the second high-ranking deputy to leave the New Orleans force in the last month.

New Orleans in 2021 tallied 218 murders, up 82% since 2019 and the most since before Hurricane Katrina in 2005 when the city's population was about 15% larger. Violent crime in the city also was up 7% in 2021.

On the positive side, Noel was honored in 2021 with the Gary Hayes Award from the Police Executive Research Forum for creating programs to teach officers to intervene when colleagues are breaking — or are about to break — the law and agency rules.

(The same Police Executive Research Forum, a national agency that works to train officers for senior management positions, has been retained by the Chattanooga Police Department to help with its police chief search.)

A third finalist is Troy Price, an assistant chief of police in Vancouver, Wash., who began his career in Chicago. In Vancouver, just across the Columbia River from Portland, Ore., which has seen unprecedented unrest and record violence since mid-2020, he oversees the police department's precincts, patrol personnel and more than 100 volunteers.

Vancouver last month announced that, since 2019, its rate of auto theft was up 176%, vandalism up 88%, vehicle prowl up 75%, theft up 52%, burglary up 49%, aggravated assault up 47%, simple assault up 29% and robbery up 25%. And, in each of those crimes, the increase was double digits over 2020.

Scruggs, the fourth finalist, returned to the Chattanooga force after his failed attempt in the state Senate race and was on the job as the city tallied a record number of shootings in 2021.

On his campaign website in 2020, he opposed allowing people to carry guns without a permit, believed the state should pass a law requiring a universal background checks before anyone can buy a gun, wanted to extend the waiting period between gun purchases and supported a ban on bump stocks and silencers.

Scruggs also supported a "red flag" law that would allow police to temporarily confiscate weapons from people deemed a threat.

Each of the police chief candidates may be individually upstanding and qualified for Chattanooga's job, but the aforementioned crime statistics in the cities where they worked cry out for serious questioning about how much an agent for change they can be in this city.