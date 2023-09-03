Opinion: How did Jesus weather Hurricane Idalia? Let's check and find out

A image of traditional Jesus still remains on the wall at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church in Bradenton. It has been there since May 2000.

After every storm of Biblical proportions, I always drive over and check on Jesus. He is getting up there in years, and I worry. Besides, he has no local relatives. Who else is going to make sure he has enough water?

I am happy to report that Jesus, and the brick building he lives on, withstood Hurricane Idalia like a champion, just as Jesus will endure the next one, and the one after that. Jesus sees them coming and "hunkers down" accordingly during these "events." That's why he gets to Publix before all the Pop-Tarts are gone, though – truth be told – Jesus hates this new self-checkout deal just as much as you and I do.

Jesus lives at 6510 3rd Ave. West in Bradenton, on the east wall of the Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, and it is pretty remarkable – miraculous? – that he's still around.

In the Beginning, or at least in May 2000, the church decided it was high time for the building to be pressure-washed. After all, it hadn't been cleaned in something like 40 years. So this company comes out and sprays the building down, and then the darnedest thing appears: Jesus!

An image of traditional Jesus actually appeared on the wall. Everything was clear, too. His beard, his long hair, the halo above his head. Jesus looked so Jesus-like that the pressure-washing company tried to bleach it off the wall so the pastor wouldn’t think it was put there on purpose.

Funny thing, it wouldn't come off.

For several weeks, people came from miles to see the newborn Jesus, and Bradenton could have become a modern-day Bethlehem too, except the Manatee County Commission didn't have Three Wise Men.

Anyway, the church began selling postcards. This was a big deal. Then it was discovered that the image became much more defined every time the wall was sprayed with water, so the church began spraying the wall every couple of hours. They were using so much water the city was considering issuing a ticket for overconsumption during a drought. In what was perhaps the last good decision the city ever made, Jesus was let off with a warning.

Eventually, people stopped coming to see Jesus, but for some reason, he stuck around Bradenton. If two decades of overdevelopment and unbearable traffic congestion weren't enough to drive away Jesus, then maybe this place isn't so bad after all.

Since Jesus always looked better when wet, it was after a storm in 2016 that I first went back to check on him. His halo had faded, all of them do, but you could still make him out rather easily. Not bad after 16 years.

I returned in 2020, and this time, Jesus was in rough shape. You could not make him out. It's never a good sign when the Son of God doesn't even want to be here.

As I began to drive away, I decided to stop at a house across the street. I knocked. A man named Shane Baxley answered.

"Do you have a pressure washer?" I asked.

"Huh?" he replied.

"Do you want to save the world?" I asked.

"Huh?" he replied.

"We have to spray down Jesus," I said.

"Huh?" he replied.

After a few minutes of uncomfortable conversation, we went to his garage, grabbed his pressure washer, and walked to the church. We checked three spigots before one finally worked.

Baxley blasted the wall with 4,000 pounds of water pressure and voila!

Jesus had returned!

And he is still here, three years later, after another hurricane, on the side of a brick wall at a church in Bradenton.

Jesus has not left the building.

Believe it.

Chris Anderson

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton can't be all bad. Jesus is still hanging around town