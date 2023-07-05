OPINION: District Attorney Bregman's about-face might be good for state

Jul. 4—Sam Bregman broke the first promise he made as district attorney of Bernalillo County.

He said one thing, did the opposite and hopes all will be forgiven.

What's unusual is Bregman's shifting stand might be good for Albuquerque and the state as a whole. I tend to believe it will.

The backdrop of this story stretches to January, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed the fellow Democrat to fill a two-year vacancy as district attorney. Bregman set aside his private law practice to take the job.

He also told his wife, Jackie, and everyone else he would not run for election as district attorney in 2024.

"If I ever decided to throw my hat in for politics again, there might be a crime at our house," Bregman said at the time.

Six months later, his trademark black cowboy hat is in the ring. Bregman is running hard to extend his tenure as district attorney to at least six years.

What became of his pledge to be a short-term prosecutor unencumbered by campaigning? What about his colorful description of domestic tranquility being jeopardized if he gave in to political ambitions?

"I was sincere when I said that back in January," Bregman told me. "I've changed my mind. I'm human."

Bregman's turnabout might be an issue in his household. It shouldn't matter to the rest of us.

Only because another politician abandoned the district attorney's job did Bregman land it. The previous DA, Raúl Torrez, spent the beginning of his second term campaigning for state attorney general.

The public is shortchanged every time a politician occupying one office spends time running for something else. District attorney was a stepping stone for Torrez.

He won a bigger office in a statewide race. That left a hole in the government of New Mexico's most populous county, where violent crime is a daily occurrence.

Bregman, who turns 60 next month, was a prosecutor in Bernalillo County early in his career. He's been an energetic successor to Torrez.

By Bregman's count, he's hired 35 prosecutors in six months. The net gain after retirements and resignations is in the middle 20s, he said.

Prosecutors handling homicides used to juggle about 50 cases at a time. Bregman said they're now responsible for an average of 27. That's still too high, but the chances of justice being done have improved.

More prosecutors also are at work on misdemeanor cases, whose importance should not be underestimated. They include most arrests for drunken driving, a scourge in New Mexico.

While adding staff, Bregman strove to improve the prosecution's performance in bail hearings.

New Mexico voters in 2016 abolished the monetary system of setting bail for defendants. Judges have authority to decide if someone should be freed before trial. The change led to incessant carping about judges being soft on criminals.

"This office will not criticize judges. We don't do that," Bregman said.

He put the onus on himself and his team, saying prosecutors needed to prepare better and perform better at bail hearings.

"We're showing how dangerous someone is by calling witnesses. We're putting forth a lot more evidence," Bregman said.

One of the first detention hearings with Bregman in charge centered on Republican politician Solomon Peña. A failed legislative candidate, Peña is accused of hiring gunmen who fired shots at the homes of four Democratic officeholders.

Peña previously served seven years in state prison for 19 convictions on theft charges. One of the judicial system's mindless assessments of Peña's background led to a recommendation that he be freed pending trial in the shooting cases.

Bregman's team countered with a fact-based case to keep Peña locked up. A judge ruled for the prosecutors.

In the high-profile case of Peña, Bregman said bail was unacceptable. But Bregman hasn't pandered to bond companies that want to revive the old cash system of granting bail. He lived through the years when defendants arrested on a minor charge remained jailed at public expense because they couldn't afford even minimal bail.

Bregman also has expanded pretrial diversion programs for defendants who qualify through a screening process. Many are addicts who were arrested for drug possession.

"Fentanyl is driving crime in Albuquerque in a huge way," Bregman said.

He wants to fight his drug war by reducing demand, as well as prosecuting suppliers. With state revenues booming because of the oil industry, Bregman sees the opportunity to expand treatment programs.

Having covered Bregman's exploits for many years, I believed his strength was in the courtroom. His weakness was as an administrator.

Bregman was elected chairman of the state Democratic Party in 2013, and the organization sagged under his command. Republicans in 2014 won control of the state House of Representatives for the first time in 62 years.

Running a law firm and a political party meant something would be neglected. With his focus narrowed, Bregman seems far more excited about heading the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office than he ever did in running the Democratic Party.

It's no sure bet he can win an election for district attorney. Bregman has had his share of defeats as a candidate, including races for Congress and mayor of Albuquerque.

At this stage of his life, Bregman doesn't need the difficult and demanding job of district attorney. He wants it.

Commitment is an active ingredient of success. It counts for more than Bregman's broken promise to be a prosecutor but not a politician.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.