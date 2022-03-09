OPINION: DNA from pickup key to solving hit-and-run fatality

Mar. 9—Joel Ruiz has waited three months for Española police to arrest the hit-and-run driver who killed his brother-in-law.

Ruiz will have to be patient awhile longer and hope forensic science cracks the case.

Police say they obtained DNA from the seat and steering wheel of the pickup whose driver ran down Mario Rascon in the light of a crisp December morning.

"We've identified the driver," Deputy Chief Jack Jones said in an interview Tuesday. "We're waiting for the DNA to come back from the state crime lab to confirm it. It should be anytime now."

He would not disclose the name of the suspect. But, Jones said, police believe the driver of the truck is a man who has left the area.

DNA looks like the best hope for a breakthrough, even though a male passenger accompanied the deadly driver.

"The witness is scared to death. Whatever that relationship is, the guy is afraid," Jones said.

Rascon, 34, lived in Santa Fe's Oshara Village with his wife, Nancy Ruiz, and their 6-year-old daughter, Genesis.

He had recently taken a job with Kelly Cable of New Mexico. Rascon and a co-worker traveled to Española on the morning of Dec. 13 for a utility project using fiber-optic cable. Rascon began preparing the site on El Llano Road, near Española Valley High School. He had no chance to finish the job.

A man driving a red, two-door pickup weaved across the center line toward the shoulder of the opposite lane. The driver hit Rascon, then fled in the truck. Rascon's co-worker was stationed in an area apart from the crash.

Police found the pickup abandoned not far from the spot where Rascon died. Jones said the driver might have been intoxicated.

"There were beer cans in the vehicle. Of course, at this stage there's no way to prove he was drinking."

Police located the owner of the truck. She reported it as stolen after Rascon's death.

Joel Ruiz said he expected more from police. In his view, they could have tracked down their suspect had they been thorough in investigating whether the truck really was stolen or instead had been loaned to someone known to the owner.

"It is frustrating. I wish they would have worked the case better," Ruiz said.

He added that his sister, Rascon's widow, might be better able to cope with her loss if police found the driver. Nancy Ruiz is trying to soothe a child aching because her daddy is no longer around to take her to school or help with her studies.

Rascon, from Chihuahua, Mexico, had status as a permanent U.S. resident. He also was a student, prepping for his citizenship test.

The technology police hope will solve his killing isn't new. Investigators across the country for more than a decade have used DNA from vehicles to solve hit-and-run crimes. But these scientific advances don't mean getting a conviction is easy. Hit-and-run drivers will travel great distances to avoid punishment.

One infamous case in Chicago began in 2009 when the speeding driver of a silver Acura struck and killed Rachel Gilliam, a DePaul University student, as she crossed a street in midafternoon.

The motorist raced away. He would not be brought to justice for seven years, though police had identified him as their suspect within a few hours.

They assembled enough clues to peg Carlos Castillo as the driver. He had a different story. Castillo filed a police report claiming someone had smashed his car with a baseball bat.

Police checked his Acura. They eventually learned DNA in the undercarriage was from Gilliam.

With investigators closing in, Castillo ran to Mexico. He avoided extradition for six years. Castillo pleaded guilty in 2016 to leaving the scene of a car wreck and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

He admitted he drank alcohol before hitting Gilliam from behind.

Deputy Chief Jones of Española says the driver his agency believes killed Ruiz would have to be tracked down.

Maybe he and his officers can shake loose information from the passenger who saw Rascon's death, only to become a reluctant witness.

If not, the investigation to identify Rascon's killer probably comes down to DNA science.

People in criminal cases can and often do lie. DNA won't shade the truth.

Rascon's family is left to hope the best evidence was left in the truck, enabling technicians to produce the genetic fingerprint of the deadly driver.

