Opinion: Don't be an easy target for cyber criminals

Cyber crime has increasingly became an international issue, with Pottawatomie County having recently paid more than $71,000 to resolve a cyberattack.

Ransomware. Hacking. Business Email Compromise Scams. Last year, $6.9 billion in losses due to cyber scams and attacks were reported to the Internet Crime Complaint Center. Sadly, this is probably just a fraction of the actual losses suffered by businesses and individuals during the year.

Cyber crimes are on the rise at an alarming rate. Every computer, network and personal device is vulnerable as criminals and nation-state actors find new ways to access our private information each day.

Foreign adversaries are focused on stealing business trade secrets from innovative American companies. They relentlessly attack our public and private sector computer networks and have stolen volumes of information in an effort to illegally obtain advanced technologies, trade secrets and other valuable data.

There is also a large criminal component that is driven by greed and money. They are using tools like ransomware, which is a type of malicious software program allowing hackers to encrypt someone’s data and hold it hostage until their monetary demands are met. These groups have used ransomware to attack almost every kind of target imaginable. Schools, hospitals, governments, gas pipelines, even 9-1-1 call centers have been victimized.

The hackers are reckless with their attacks and have demonstrated that no organization or public safety group is off-limits. In fact, hackers sponsored by the Iranian government compromised the network of a U.S. children’s hospital last year. Their dangerous actions put the health and safety of young patients at risk.

To prevent becoming victims of these types of cyber attacks, we need to strengthen our defenses and not be easy targets. Using multifactor authentication, strong passwords, actively backing up our networks, and keeping up with security patches are important steps to take and can provide a good amount of protection.

Many cyber attacks involve social engineering, like phishing, and rely on the user to interact with a bad link or attachment via email or text. If we don’t fall for these traps, we can better protect our networks. If individuals do become victims of a cyber scam, the FBI recommends they report it to the Internet Crime Complaint Center at ic3.gov.

Story continues

IC3 provides the American public with a direct outlet to report cyber crimes to the FBI. IC3 routinely analyzes and investigates these reported attacks to track the trends and threats coming from cyber criminals. This data is then shared with our intelligence and law enforcement partners to help prevent future incidents.

Public-private collaboration is also essential to combating the cyber threat. Only by working together can we protect America’s values, ingenuity, critical infrastructure and business information. The FBI encourages businesses to develop a relationship with our offices and our cyber special agents prior to any cyber incident. These experts have intelligence that can help mitigate threats and also possess significant technical assistance capabilities.

Businesses should also have cyber incident response plans that include contacting the FBI as soon as an intrusion is detected. We have Cyber Task Forces in each of our 56 field offices that can provide victims with technical information and support to stop ongoing incidents and prevent additional malicious activity.

These teams have specialized expertise and can go after cyber criminals in any jurisdiction. If you come to the FBI quickly and share what you know about the attack, we can use our unique investigative and intelligence capabilities to help you understand and respond to these cyber incidents.

The cyber threat is real, and the complexity and number of attacks is increasing rapidly. By working together, we can improve our collective ability to protect against this serious threat.

J. William Rivers is the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cincinnati Field Office.

J. William Rivers is the Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cincinnati Field Office.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Don't be an easy target for cyber criminals