Opinion: Dr. Seuss isn't going anywhere, and neither is panic over 'cancel culture'

A recent Britney Spears documentary from The New York Times has focused America's attention on how the young pop star was mistreated by the press as she rose to fame. As a result, people are resurfacing decades-old interviews with young women and calling out the media's sexism. Other stars, like Paris Hilton, as well as former child actors, have been speaking out about their similar experiences, and now, another big name is sharing as well. After watching Framing Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian posted on Instagram about one tabloid story that was so traumatizing for her, she "couldn't leave [her] house for months after" as a result. Read on to find out what Kardashian had to say and for more past moments being reexamined, check out This Resurfaced Oprah Interview With Mary-Kate and Ashley Has Fans Livid. Kim Kardashian said she was "shamed on a weekly basis" by the tabloids during her first pregnancy. In a series of Instagram stories published on Mar. 5, Kardashian shared how she has felt like Spears at times—particularly in reference to stories that were written when she was pregnant with her first child, North West. At the time, in late 2012 and early 2013, Kardashian said she was suffering from preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that made her gain 60 pounds and deliver almost six weeks early."I cried every single day over what was happening to my body mainly from the pressures of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like—as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media," Kardashian posted on her Instagram story. "Looking at all of the photos of myself online and in magazines made me so insecure, and I had this fear of wondering if I would ever get my pre-baby body back. I was shamed on a weekly basis with cover stories that made my insecurities so painful I couldn't leave the house for months after. It really broke me." And for another celebrity who recently shared a difficult experience in their career, find out why Maya Rudolph Says This "SNL" Host Made the Cast Want to Leave. Kardashian shared several tabloid covers that referenced her weight during this time. Kardashian shared nearly 20 tabloid covers that had been published during her pregnancy with North that referenced her weight gain, including stories in inTouch, Us Weekly, and the New York Post. The covers show Kardashian during her pregnancy with headlines such as "I'll Never Be Sexy Again," "I Can't Stop Eating," and "Kim's Body Struggle." Some of the stories even questioned whether Kardashian was faking her pregnancy or getting paid to gain weight."Here's just a few of the covers to remember what was supposed to be one [of] the happiest times in my life…my pregnancy," she posted. And for more up-to-date celebrity news, sign up for our daily newsletter. Kardashian resurfaced these tabloid stories after watching the Spears documentary. Kardashian said it was watching the Spears documentary that spawned her deep-dive into such a difficult time in her life. "I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her," Kardashian posted on her Instagram story. "The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone's life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment." She added that as she looked back at her own experiences in the spotlight, she felt similarly to Spears. And for one particular moment in Spears' career that's being reexamined, find out why This Diane Sawyer Interview With Britney Spears Has People Outraged. Kardashian said the media's treatment of her during her pregnancy took a toll on her mental health. Kardashian said that she "luckily" was able to take the "frustrating, embarrassing feelings" that stemmed from the negative media coverage surrounding her pregnancy into motivation—but it wasn't easy, which is why she felt compelled to share her own experience. "To say this didn't take a toll on me mentally would be a lie," Kim wrote. "I'm sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion. You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I've learned through my own experiences that it's always better to lead with kindness." And for more old celebrity moments that have people upset, see why This Resurfaced Jennifer Aniston Interview Has Fans Horrified.