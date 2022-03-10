OPINION: Elimination of the gas tax could lead to higher property taxes on Cape Cod

Be careful what you wish for.

There are a lot of calls to reduce or eliminate the gas tax due to the soaring price of gasoline but that may make our problems worse. The gas tax helps fund the state's Chapter 90 road formula, which is one of the fairest and best-distributed levies we have.

The formula by which the road money are divided has three components — 20% for population, 20% for the number of jobs in a municipality (since people drive back and for work), and the rest is based on miles of public paved road. Almost the entire amount (99.85%) of the tax collected goes directly to the transportation agencies and the Department of Public Works in Massachusetts cities and towns.

It is one of the few distribution formulas of collected tax money that benefits more rural areas like the Cape.

To be sure, the money isn’t distributed with no strings. The state's Chapter 70 money for schools is parceled out fairly directly but the state acts as if the DPWs need lots of oversight and helpful suggestions when it comes to Chapter 90 money. Municipalities can use the money to pave a road, but cannot use it to patch a pothole. They must not pave a road shorter than a specified length unless the whole road is shorter than that distance.

Municipalities may use the money for traffic controls, such as warning signs and traffic signals, but not for illumination lights except for certain areas. And even then, the lights must be utilitarian.

The fancy-schmancy street lights in Hyannis near the community center are a good example — the state agreed to pay the cost of normal street lights, but the town paid the extra cost for the decorative ones. Either way, all installations must be permanent. You can use the money to build sidewalks, but not to plow snow. The revenue may also be used to pay bonds for large projects.

You may remember a few years ago when it seemed like literally every road in the commonwealth was torn up simultaneously. This was because Gov. Charlie Baker had discovered that there had been a large highway bond appropriated by the Legislature but for some reason not passed along to the cities and towns. He distributed all the money at the same time and there was a bonanza of road construction.

But for day-in, day-out operations, a steady amount of funds is better for maintaining roadways that are subject to constant wear and tear.

That is why the gas tax is barely sufficient as it is. Over the years, the automotive industry has evolved cars to be less harmful to the environment. Fuel and engine efficiency has been radically improved, leading to a drop in the sale of gas, which is taxed at 24 cents a gallon. The bodies of cars themselves are lighter, which also helps each gallon go further. But lighter bodies still wear out roads, even if at a slower pace.

And as electric cars become more common, they pay no gas tax at all although their weight wears away roadways just as much as a gas-propelled car does.

Reducing or eliminating the gas tax is a quick solution to a more intractable problem. The cost of gas per se is what is going up. Due to the war in Ukraine, the variable productions of Arab nations, and the elimination of some of our domestic production due to environmental activism have all contributed to increased costs.

We are lucky that our strategic petroleum reserve had its tank topped off over the last few years or the situation would be worse than it is. Development of renewable energy to power vehicles is happening — the solar panels over the parking lot at the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority that powers the buses is evidence of that.

But we are emphatically not there yet, as we do not have a public transportation system that can span the wide distances between destinations in a rural area like Cape Cod.

And the roads must be maintained regardless of what powers the vehicles. Without the gas tax, we would be voting significantly more at town meeting for money to maintain and repair roads. Since the formula for distribution is weighted based on miles of road, it is a clue to us that we would be hit much harder than cities. So eliminating the tax for the cents on the gallon that we pay incrementally would be replaced with a larger property tax all due at once.

So make sure that eliminating the gas tax is what you really wish for before you do it.

Cynthia Stead is a columnist for the Cape Cod Times and can be contacted at cestead@gmail.com.

