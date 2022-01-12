Opinion: Ending property tax holiday a difficult, but necessary, decision

Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Cramerding voted Wednesday, Jan. 12, to end the city's property tax holiday which has been in place for over two decades.

The primary responsibility of Cincinnati City Council is to maintain a balanced budget and ensure that the city is fiscally sound. A source of revenue is the city’s property tax. This comparatively small property tax of 6.1 mills was approved by the voters and is in the Charter.

In 1998, City Council instituted what was supposed to be a one-time property tax holiday, in which the city’s property tax was rolled back. During that time, the economy was robust, and the city’s coffers were full. The property tax holiday was intended to be a one-time rollback. However, due to a lack of fiscal responsibility and political will, council has continued the property tax holiday for over 21 years.

The result is that while salaries, utilities, and almost all expenses have increased with inflation, this revenue source has remained stagnant. The city is taking in the exact same amount of revenue from this source that it did in 1998 when Monica Lewinsky dominated the headlines and John Glenn returned to space.

The savings for the tax holiday is small for the average homeowner – $34 for a $100,000 house, which could buy you two large pizzas (if you have a coupon), but the cumulative impact on the city’s budget is real. It will cost the city about $3.76 million, which is enough to hire 37 new firefighters, 36 police officers, or cover 50% of the city’s trash collection budget.

I like tax cuts as much as the next property owner, but math is an unfortunate reality. It is not sustainable to cap revenue without a corresponding reduction in expenditures and city services. Making the city’s budget situation all the more precarious, is the state cuts to the Local Government funds, which Cincinnati and all cities and townships have traditionally relied.

Instead of addressing the critical situation with sound, but difficult financial decisions, City Council has increasingly used its capital budget to cover operating expenses. (More accurately, council has moved operating expenses into the capital budget.) The result is hundreds of millions of dollars of scheduled maintenance will not go towards the increasingly deteriorating roads, bridges, parks and recreation centers.

The longer we take as a city to acknowledge the issue, the larger the problem becomes and the more expensive the fix. For these reasons, I voted Wednesday to end the property tax holiday. I realize that this may be an unpopular decision, but we, the city of Cincinnati, need to acknowledge the precarious state of our city budget and be prepared to accept reality and make difficult decisions.

Jeff Cramerding is a newly elected member of Cincinnati City Council. He is an active community member of Price Hill and has built his career as a labor lawyer for the American Association of University Professors at the University Cincinnati.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Opinion: Ending property tax holiday a difficult, but necessary, decision