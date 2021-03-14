OPINION: Finley: McCormack says no COVID criminal holiday
Mar. 14—For the record, the courts are open, the jails are full and criminals left untended by the COVID-19 pandemic are not roving the streets maiming and killing.
"The courts have not been closed for a second — they've been open the entire time," says Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court. "They moved quickly to doing a lot of their work remotely."
McCormack was reacting to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's State of the City address last week, in which he blamed court shutdowns for a 20% spike in homicides in the city.
McCormack, whose court oversees the entire state court system, was shocked by the finger-pointing in her direction.
"Michigan has garnered a lot of attention nationally for how quickly and successfully the courts moved to remote platforms," she says.
State courts have logged 2.5 million hours of Zoom time during the pandemic, while some functions in many counties have continued to be held live in the courtrooms.
The biggest disruption has been for jury trials.
"That is the one thing that courts do that is hard to do remotely," McCormack says. "It's definitely the case that jury trials are backed up across the state, including in Detroit."
Still, she says that doesn't mean dangerous criminals have been turned loose on the public, as Duggan seemed to imply.
The mayor, McCormack says, used "a single talking point to explain away a very complicated problem. It does us all a disservice by keeping us from talking about what we really can be doing to address violence in our communities."
The chief justice is a proponent of the idea that fuller jails don't mean less crime. But she also disputes the jails are empty due to COVID.
"The murder rate started rising in January and February last year, before anyone knew what was going to hit us," she says. "Then it dipped down in March until May. Today, the jail populations are back up."
The more likely cause of the spike in violence, she says, is the stress the pandemic has caused.
"The pandemic has disproportionately affected vulnerable populations and placed them under additional personal, mental and financial stress," she says. "And the institutions that normally respond to that stress have been shut down."
McCormack says adapting to the COVID-19 challenge has made the courts more nimble and transparent.
Among the innovations are the public live-streaming of most court proceedings; a first-in-the nation online dispute resolution platform, MIResolve, that allows civil disputes to be settled outside of court, an online directory that provides real-time access to the activities in courtrooms statewide; and a text-messaging tool similar to those used by dentists to alert defendants to court appearances and fine payments.
As for juries, they are restarting in many counties. The biggest challenge is seating a panel with so many people still afraid to gather in public. Some counties are holding jury selections in large community halls, or using Zoom to pick them.
McCormack says some chief judges are talking with health departments about offering vaccines to anyone willing to sit on a jury.
"It's been a time of innovation and resilience in the courts," she says. "I've been incredibly proud of what our courts have gotten done."
