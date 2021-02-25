OPINION: Finley: Secrecy cheats Snyder, team of fair defense
Feb. 25—For former Gov. Rick Snyder and the members of his administration charged in the Flint water crisis, defending themselves is like playing basketball wearing blindfolds.
They can only guess at the evidence Attorney General Dana Nessel and special prosecutor Kym Worthy intend to present against them in court.
Unlike most other criminal cases in Michigan, the evidence against the Snyder administration officials was not presented at a preliminary exam after they were charged.
Instead, Worthy — the Wayne County prosecutor tapped by Nessel to handle the prosecution — took the evidence to a one-man grand jury, an arcane process nearly unique to Michigan. The work of the one-man grand jury is done entirely in secret.
One person, typically a judge, hears from witnesses and reviews the government's evidence in a sealed courtroom. That evidence is then locked up and can't be made public, even to the defendants, without a court order. Defense attorneys aren't present and can't cross-examine witnesses.
So individuals charged with very serious crimes have no idea what evidence will be used against them, and have no clue what motions they should be making in advance of the trial.
"It's very unfair," says Chip Chamberlain, attorney for Nick Lyon, the former state health director charged with nine counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a Legionnaires' outbreak in Flint. "If you don't know in advance what the witnesses are going to say, you can't prepare. If you don't have the documents, you can't prepare. Even if you get them late, it hampers your ability to prepare an adequate defense."
Chamberlain has asked that the transcripts and other evidentiary documents be unsealed, but won't know until a June hearing whether the request will be granted. He's also asking for the court to order a preliminary exam.
The one-man grand jury remains on the books even though it was made obsolete by the adoption of investigative subpoenas, which provide prosecutors with a means of compelling testimony from reluctant witnesses. A bill was introduced this week in the state Senate to eliminate it.
There's an advantage to Worthy in using the one-man grand jury in this case. The first time charges were brought against Lyon, the preliminary exam took nearly a year. Nessel scuttled that prosecution, begun by former Attorney General Bill Schuette, and began her own investigation, which resulted in 34 felony and seven misdemeanor charges against Snyder, Lyon and seven other administration officials.
A spokeswoman for the attorney general explained the one-man grand jury "provided the ability to conduct the investigation expeditiously and to use public resources in the most efficient way possible."
The prosecutor's case reportedly consists of 21 million pieces of evidence that were sealed by the grand jury and now are in the custody of the state Supreme Court, which can't look at them or release them without an order from the Genesee Circuit Court.
The release order is vital to assuring the defendants get the fair trial the prosecution seems determined to deny them. These are serious charges that could send some of the defendants to prison for decades.
Snyder, who on Tuesday asked a Flint judge to dismiss all charges against him, faces two willful neglect misdemeanor counts that carry a penalty of one year in jail each. Dr. Eden Wells, the state's former chief medical officer, is charged with the same nine felony manslaughter counts as Lyon.
Rich Baird, Snyder's right-hand man, is charged with perjury, misconduct, extortion and obstruction of justice, all felonies.
They have the right to prepare a vigorous defense, a right that is being denied them because of the secrecy with which Worthy brought the charges.
Justice for Flint won't come by railroading Snyder and his team. The potential for partisan undertones in this prosecution should have compelled the attorney general to assure the process was completely above board, with no shortcuts taken.
The grand jury evidence should be unsealed immediately to give the defendants some idea of why the government thinks they did what it is accusing them of doing, and the time needed to defend themselves.
