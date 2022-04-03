OPINION: New funding will boost Safe Children Coalition's work

Brena Slater

As another Florida legislative session comes to an end, Safe Children Coalition has much to celebrate. After years of underfunding, the core funding for our organization is expected to be increased by $8.6 million.

Safe Children Coalition serves children in Florida's Circuit 12, which covers Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. We have been allocated $35 million – an increase of approximately 30% – for our 2022-2023 fiscal year. And overall the Florida Legislature has increased child welfare funding so that our state’s vulnerable children can receive the care they need and deserve.

Should Gov. Ron DeSantis sign the final budget bill, the funding Safe Children Coalition will receive will relieve us of the perpetual deficit we’ve experienced over the last seven years.

Our budget shortfall meant that staff positions remained vacant while the turnover rate for case managers, who are vital in our prevention and child protection efforts, reached historic levels. I am thankful for dedicated staff who went above and beyond, even with the shortfall, to meet the needs of children.

During this year’s legislative session, state Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota – in tandem with state Rep. Fiona McFarland of Sarasota and with the support of the Circuit 12 delegations – worked to increase funding for agencies experiencing budget shortfalls. With the governor's signature, this recurring funding will begin on July 1.

These funds bring us to parity. We will be able to increase the salaries of case managers – and also increase the number of case managers on staff, which will reduce turnover and make caseloads more manageable.

Additionally, the funds will allow us to expand training for case managers, increase quality assurance measures, spend more time providing various support services for foster parents and more. We will also be able to implement new processes to help children reunite with their biological families sooner.

As a community-based care agency, Safe Children Coalition is required to accept all children coming into care. We spend approximately $9 million a year to secure shelter for children in foster care, group homes and therapeutic foster care. Another $9.6 million is spent on maintenance adoption subsidies for children who are adopted from the child welfare system.

And while we served nearly 1,700 children in foster and out of home care last year, we also served over 5,000 children in our prevention and diversion programs. The new funding will allow us to provide more diversion and prevention services to keep children from ever coming into care.

While the additional funding will be most welcome, we still need the support of our community, just as we always have. We owe everyone our heartfelt gratitude. And we owe a huge "Thank you" to our gracious community foundations, Gov. DeSantis and our local delegations – particularly our champions, Rep. McFarland and Sen. Gruters.

We encourage the community to reach out to the governor and our local lawmakers – Gruters, McFarland and state Reps. Melony Bell, Michele Rayner, Will Robinson and Tommy Gregory – to thank them on behalf of the children and families in Circuit 12.

Brena Slater is the CEO of Safe Children Coalition.

