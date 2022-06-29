Opinion: The hard truth concerning violence in Gastonia

A victim is taken by paramedics to a waiting ambulance after a shooting at the Eastridge Mall Friday afternoon, June 10, 2022.

Very few topics polarize a community, like that of violent crime. Unless you live under a rock or don’t receive any outside communication, most of us understand that violent crime has been surging on the national level and unfortunately local cities are no different.

This includes our own city of Gastonia, where we have had several recent and visible examples. The most notable being the June 9 murder of a 20-old young man on North Chester followed the next day by several individuals being shot at the Eastridge mall, which later resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male.

For me and many others in our city, those couple of days became the catalyst for a cry for peace and for answers. I too watched and read of the events of those two days and felt that Gastonia had reached the tipping point. My immediate thought was that we would get through this together and I still believe that to be true.

If we are to look at the facts, then we must also look at how we are compared to other city’s our size. And although we may feel vulnerable and even unsafe at times, Gastonia remains a safe city compared to many others. I understand that is little consolation if it is your neighborhood or your street that is under siege.

Rock Hill, for example, has also seen a spike in violent crime and is grappling with the same questions we are. And, comparing our murder rates to last year shows that we are slightly ahead, but not yet at a rate where we cannot end the year flat or even under last year.

Again, these statistics may not be comforting if you are the resident witnessing the violence on a weekly basis. So, what do we do as a community? First, we get organized and we begin to get to know one another in our communities and on our streets. A great way to do so is to become a newly formed chapter in Gastonia’s neighborhood program. The Alliance for Community Enrichment program allows residents to become a recognized community within the city, which offers city staff member attendance at neighborhood meetings, free meeting spaces and neighborhood beautification.

Think of this as neighborhood watch on steroids, allowing for direct interaction with our police, fire and other municipal services. If your neighborhood has not begun the process of forming one, you can seek more information at the following link: https://www.cityofgastonia.com/neighborhood-ace-program.html.

Second, we can become more aware and involved in our Police Department’s awareness campaign on opioids and heroin combined with the deadly additive fentanyl. It is not a stretch to say that the opioid crisis in Gaston County has had a huge influence on crime and violence within our borders. Many professionals and community partners are hard at work, as is the Gastonia City Police Department with a public awareness campaign.

Please check out our city Police Department and the video campaign on this deadly topic at: https://www.cityofgastonia.com/policemain.html.

We can also get involved by urging our county officials to allocate the coming opioid settlement monies to be utilized by professional programs that can both prevent and treat individuals in crisis. In doing so, the hope is that it reduces the number of individuals seeking these substances illegally.

Only when the demand goes down will the supply go down...And so too the violence associated with these dangerous and deadly street drugs.

Third, we must continue to recognize that mental health needs to be a top priority for our local and state policy makers. The stigma must be removed and the ignorance dissipated. Untreated mental health disorders can often times lead to the self-medicating of symptoms, which in turn can lead to other illegal activities within our communities. For far too long, mental health has been kept apart from a holistic approach to complete personal health.

The tide is turning, but not quick enough. Here in Gaston County and in Gastonia, we still have a way to go, in recognizing the value of professional behavioral health services and the reduction of shame that so often leads to those in need suffering alone, without seeking treatment.

For more information on the link between mental health and violence, please read the following article from the treatment advocacy center, which had this startling statistic, “A study of 331 individuals with severe mental illness in the United States reported that 17.8% had engaged in serious violent acts that involved weapons or caused injury."

This statistic is shared, not to stigmatize those with mental health disorders as violent, but to show the need for more services. It is also just as true that those with severe mental health disorders are more likely to be a victim of a crime than to commit one. Prevention and treatment are key.

Fourth, there needs to be a real and consistent effort to reach our young people with opportunities to learn anger management, conflict resolution and coping skills. These opportunities combined with learning activities that engage them where they are without sugar coating the deadly truth about violence, need to be front and center at every school, church and community rec center.

This is an area that myself and others are working on expanding these opportunities in Gastonia, as it can provide a real proactive and preventative tool in young people’s lives.

Fifth, we must not entertain the idea of dismantling or defunding the police. Our local law enforcement agencies need our support and they need to know that we support their efforts to serve and protect the community. We must continue to strengthen those ties between the community and our Police Department and we must rebuild the trust that has eroded over the past couple years.

It will take every resident and every law enforcement officer to do so, but if we fail to make this partnership even stronger than it is, then our communities suffer.

As a City Council member, I am prepared to offer any tool or resources needed by our local police and community to get the job done. And I hope you all will support our council in this endeavor.

Sixth, we must keep weapons securely locked and out of the reach of minors. We must also make sure that individuals receive proper training on gun safety and follow the rights and responsibilities of gun ownership to its fullest.

And if you observe someone obtain weapons illegally, say something. You may just save a life.

Robert Kellogg

Robert Kellogg is a member of Gastonia City Council.

