Opinion: Here's what my years dealing with the Des Moines Police Department show about the city's open records policies

As part of research about how police report data on certain thefts, I have made almost 900 records requests to police departments in 13 states to collect crime reports from various time periods, and two Iowa police departments have provided information.

My experience with the Des Moines Police Department suggests revision of Des Moines’ open records policies may benefit requestors.

The primary issue is that the DMPD can charge vast sums of money for records. Larger cities tend not to keep older records, so I have reluctantly spent $21,340 for 4,601 reports from the DMPD as of January 2022. The charge is $40 an hour for employee time spent locating and redacting the documents but was recently reduced by a third. The DMPD’s explanation is that requests cannot be completed at Des Moines taxpayers’ expense, and police say they charge below the actual production cost. The question does, however, remain why it is necessary to charge employee time, when employees are paid to complete records requests as their job.

This line of reasoning is why agencies in Ohio cannot charge for employee time. Wisconsin agencies can charge only for location of records, and there is a guideline of $0.25 per page for copying costs. Another Iowa police department provided records for under $1 per report, and several police departments reduced their fees to assist. Eliminating employee time from allowable fees would prevent enormous records costs.

Des Moines policymakers should encourage police to post adequate email contact information. I submitted a request to the DMPD in June 2017 and received a reply saying the department was working on it, but I received no response after seven follow-up emails over a year. It took a complaint to a top official in May 2018 to get the reports by August 2018. I didn’t receive a reply for a month despite a new request in February 2019 and a follow-up a month later. I complained to the same top official, who didn’t respond, and then I went to the chief, which worked.

There are only 10 DMPD email addresses listed online, and only three addresses are linked to specific employees; I had to guess top officials’ email addresses using another employee’s email pattern. Placing more email addresses online would resolve issues more quickly.

There should also be a unit designed to take requestors’ complaints. My research as a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Chicago working with a professor emeritus from Northwestern University studies measured trends in thefts in the 1960s and 1970s. I am examining the effect of a 1973 change in the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program’s definition of larceny-theft on police reporting practices. Police departments across the county submit data to the FBI on the total number of thefts reported in their jurisdiction each month, but there is no public, detailed information on property values for each theft.

I requested larceny reports from portions of March 1979 and May 1966 and received far fewer cases from Des Moines than I would have expected, and there were no cases for March 27 to 31, despite 890 thefts reported in March 1979. I mentioned this, and I was told that there were no more reports matching my criteria. I had to elevate to a supervisor, who said that a temporary employee completed the request and made a mistake. Another instance where a better complaint process would have helped is when DMPD stated that it could not release juvenile reports. But I had received juvenile cases from another Iowa police department. I had to go to the Iowa Public Information Board, which forwarded my inquiry to the attorney general, to get those cases. DMPD agreed to provide them at the cost of redaction only, but I had to wait an additional three months to get that information. Creating a unit to address concerns would provide clarity to the requestor and make the process easier.

Not charging for employee time would also eliminate ambiguity. I asked DMPD to double-check for more larceny cases from May 1 to 14, 1966, and from March 19 to 26, 1979, due to the low number I initially received. The department found 37 more reports in May 1966 and said they were out of order on the microfilm reel. They charged only for redaction, since they’d made a mistake. I asked them to double-check again due to the low number, and it looks like they charged for new location costs but provided no new reports. The department found six reports for March 19 to 26, 1979. Those rechecks cost about $600 for six reports, and I found out later, through different requests, that there were 23 more larceny-theft cases in the March 1979 week and 29 reports in the May 1966 week that I didn’t receive. So, I had to triple-pay for the location costs.

One time I asked the department to pick out some additional reports with a numeric classification of “6,” while workers were getting the juvenile reports. I received fewer reports for 30 hours of work than a typical request, despite there being 138 juvenile reports charged at redaction only; I also didn’t receive the classification “6” reports for March 1979. I asked about this, and the department refused to provide the missing reports. I elevated to a supervisor, and the explanation was that I had changed my request midway through, which is not consistent with prior email communications. I had to pay $1,200 and wait an additional month to get the classification “6” reports. I brought the issue of the cost to various levels of the department and to the chief. A major simply told me that the request for the juvenile cases was billed and completed appropriately.

Des Moines could help records requestors by lowering, and standardizing, the cost for documents and making the complaint process easier. My suggestion is to eliminate employee time from allowable fees and encourage police to publish more email addresses online. The people of Des Moines can help make this happen.

Andrew Ruth is a Ph.D. student at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

