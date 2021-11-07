Opinion: To improve public safety, Austin must invest in trauma recovery

On Tuesday, voters soundly rejected a proposal to dramatically increase the number of police officers in Austin. The results were a clear sign voters understood that preventing crime is a complex issue that deserves long-term solutions. To truly improve safety, we must address the underlying causes of crime and strengthen the communities experiencing the brunt of violence in Austin.

Austin’s homicide rate is mirroring a national trend this year, and it’s clear that our city is hurting. Communities most affected by violence are calling for solutions to heal the pain and prevent future violence. States, including Georgia, Florida and Ohio, have taken steps to strengthen communities by funding trauma recovery centers, a smart and proven solution to improving public safety and stopping cycles of crime.

Without help, most crime survivors don't have a real chance at recovery after experiencing violence. Crime destabilizes a victim’s life and makes it more likely that violence will touch their life once again. Most Texas crime victims say they’ve been victims of violence more than once.

Repeat victimization can contribute to homelessness, hopelessness, and can lead to more violence. Studies of people coming out of prison show that most people who commit an act of violence have experienced one themselves. If we help people heal from trauma they’ve experienced, we can prevent further violence and help vulnerable people stay housed and employed after tragedy.

The trauma recovery center model is designed to deliver comprehensive services to underserved victims of crime, helping with everything from emotionally coping with trauma to navigating the justice system. And the model works. After finding support at a trauma recovery center, crime survivors are nearly 60 percent more likely to return to work and much more likely to see improvements in mental health and quality of life than crime victims who don’t get help.

That’s a critical way we can strengthen our communities and improve public safety throughout Austin – by investing in the wellbeing of our neighbors. In 2019, the Alliance for Safety and Justice conducted a survey of Texas crime victims and found that four in 10 had been the victim of a crime in the last 10 years, but the vast majority of victims of violence received no public support as they tried to recover from trauma. The survey also confirmed what many of us who work with communities experiencing elevated violence already knew to be true: the majority of Texas crime victims are victimized more than once. Violence hits the same communities repeatedly, and without access to services to help people through their trauma and get back on their feet, it can feel like there’s no way out of the cycle of crime.

A continued reliance on spending hundreds of millions more of our tax dollars on the criminal justice system won’t strengthen our communities or stop patterns of violence. When the needs of people who’ve experienced violence – especially multiple traumas – go unaddressed, the physical, emotional and economic toll can be life-long and ripple far beyond the person directly injured.

When left untreated, trauma can contribute to long-term health risks, substance abuse, financial and housing instability, loss of employment and other challenges that increase the risk of being victimized again or continuing the cycle of crime.

An Austin trauma recovery center would allow victims of violence access to help that doesn’t exist in our city, and cost taxpayers a minimum of $1 million annually to operate – far more cost-effective than spending more on the criminal justice system and far more likely to address the root causes of violence.

Improving public safety will take more than one solution. We need a comprehensive approach to address crime in our communities and it must include an investment in trauma recovery.

Tucker is the Austin-based Texas state director of Alliance for Safety and Justice and works with a network of 6,300 Texas crime survivors through Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Opinion: To improve public safety, Austin must invest in trauma recovery