Opinion: New year, new income tax rate for North Carolina and a few other states

North Carolinians have extra reason to celebrate the new year in a few weeks. That’s because, when the clock strikes midnight to mark the start of 2023, the Waterford Crystal ball in Times Square won't be the only thing to have dropped. So too will North Carolina’s flat income tax rate.

When 2023 arrives, with it comes a new state income tax rate for North Carolinians and residents of four other states. North Carolina’s 4.99% personal income tax will fall to 4.75% on Jan. 1. While that reduction may sound modest to some, it puts the state income tax rate — which is paid by most small businesses, in addition to individuals and families — at almost 38% less than the top rate levied a decade ago.

At the start of 2013, North Carolina was home to the highest personal income tax rate in the southeastern U.S., with a top rate at the time of 7.75% and a corporate income tax of 6.9%. Thanks to the leadership of Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R), Speaker Tim Moore (R), and his predecessor Senator Thom Tillis (R), by the end of 2026 North Carolina’s corporate income tax will completely phase out and the personal income tax rate is scheduled to go to 3.99%.

North Carolina’s income tax rates have fallen while the state’s population and congressional clout have risen. In making the tax code less burdensome and more competitive, but doing so in a responsible manner that did not lead to budget shortfalls, the changes enacted in North Carolina are seen by governors and lawmakers in other states as a model for pro-growth tax reform. Democratic politicians and progressive pundits have tried to portray Kansas and the flawed tax code changes enacted there as the epitome of conservative tax reform. But conservatives themselves have been pointing to North Carolina, not Kansas, as the model for how to do tax reform the right way.

North Carolina's personal income tax rate will drop to 4.75% on Jan. 1.

Some states whose legislative leaders have followed North Carolina’s example over the past decade have since surpassed the Tar Heel State when it comes to income tax relief. Take Arizona, a state that currently has a progressive income tax structure with a top rate of 4.5%. A new 2.5% flat income tax will take effect there on the first day of 2023.

In addition to Arizona and North Carolina, residents of three other states will also receive an income tax cut on New Year’s Day. Idaho has a progressive income tax with a top rate of 6%. Thanks to legislation signed in September by Gov. Brad Little (R), a flat 5.8% income tax rate will take effect in January.

As part of a reform package Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) signed in March, on Jan. 1 Iowa will go from having nine income tax brackets with a top rate of 8.53%, to four brackets with a top rate of 6.5%. By 2026, Iowa will levy a flat 3.9% income tax. Meanwhile in Mississippi the 4% income tax bracket, the lower of the state’s two brackets, will be repealed on Jan. 1. That leaves Mississippi with a flat 5% income tax exempting the first $10,000 in income.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so the saying goes. Since North Carolina lawmakers began reforming the state tax code almost 10 years ago, many other states have been flattering North Carolina. With Arizona’s 2.5% rate taking effect, which is now seen by many as the new target to aim for, 2023 may be the year lawmakers in Raleigh begin to flatter their previous imitators.

Patrick Gleason, a Haywood County resident, is vice president of state affairs at Americans for Tax Reform and a senior fellow at the Beacon Center of Tennessee.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Opinion: New year, new income tax rate for NC and a few other states