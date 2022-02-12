Opinion: Iowa needs a fair tax plan to end the Reynolds workforce crisis

Iowans are hardworking people who take pride in our work. But fewer Iowans are working today than when Gov. Kim Reynolds took office. Because Republicans are driving workers out of our state and are unable to keep Iowans in the workforce, we don’t have enough workers to keep schools, hospitals, and small businesses open.

Democratic legislators have unveiled our Fair Tax Plan that rewards work, not wealth. Democrats want to support Iowa workers, who are the backbone of our economy, with lower costs and tax cuts, while Republicans want to support the super rich and corporations who continue to get richer while working Iowans get left behind.

Iowa Republicans like Reynolds, Sen. Jack Whitver, Sen. Jake Chapman and others are doubling down on the policies that created the Reynolds Workforce Crisis, like more tax cuts for millionaires and corporations, distracting Iowans in an attempt to divide voters, and underfunding schools, job training, public safety, child care, and preschool.

We need a tax code that supports Iowa families, not Reynolds’ wealthy donors. It’s time we invest in our communities and make Iowa a better place for all of us, not just the wealthy few. That’s why our plan includes:

Boosting basic funding for Iowa’s public schools by $300 million. That’s a better investment in the state’s future than the Republican plan for another $300 million giveaway to corporations.

Giving middle class Iowans a tax cut, not millionaires and billionaires.

Investing our state surplus into expanding apprenticeships, career training and technical education to help solve the Reynolds Workforce Crisis.

Getting more parents back into the workforce by making safe, reliable child care affordable throughout Iowa and guaranteeing access to free, universal pre-K programs.

Renewing Iowa’s investment in public safety funding and reform to help keep Iowans safe.

We are calling for a new direction to solve the Reynolds workforce crisis. Let’s make Iowa a place where folks want to live, work, and raise a family.

Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville

Zach Wahls is the minority leader in the Iowa Senate, where he represents portions of Iowa City and the rest of Johnson County, and Cedar County.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Opinion: Use a fair tax plan to end Kim Reynolds' workforce crisis