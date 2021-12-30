Opinion/Jones: We know how to reduce gun violence

Corey Jones is a candidate for Providence City Council Ward 3.

On Christmas Eve, Providence saw another shooting. This comes after a shooting on Dec. 11. The people of Providence have witnessed 23 killings this year alone.

Similar to national trends, homicides in Providence have steadily risen from a low of 10 in 2018, to 23 in 2021. Police have made nine arrests of the 23 killings so far this year. Instead of trying to “arrest our way out of it,” we need immediate action. Providence's city government has created piecemeal partnerships to try and cobble together a solution that brings all the relevant partners to the table.

This issue is a personal one for me. I had already lost five friends and family members to gun violence, and in September it became six. While I’ll never be able to bring back my cousin or the other people we’ve lost this year, we have an opportunity to save lives and prevent other families and communities from experiencing this loss.

The crisis of gun violence is not experienced ubiquitously. The highest cause of death for Black men 45 years old or younger is homicide. Further, communities of color are the most impacted by gun violence. Therefore, inaction is allowing systemic racism to continue to live among us. We must learn from other cities that have taken significant action to stop violence. For example, Boston has been a beacon of hope utilizing community-based strategies in the '90s to reduce youth violence by 63% and overall homicides by 40%.

Providence is not acting like this is a crisis, and it’s time for leadership that will. If elected to become Ward 3’s next city councilman, keeping our city safe will be a top concern. My plan to address this unprecedented increase in violence starts with declaring gun violence as a public-health emergency, a move already made by the American Public Health Association. This action makes it clear we have to take an approach that utilizes doctors and other public-health professionals in our work to reduce gun violence.

Story continues

Across the nation, we are seeing strategies that work to prevent shootings, such as leveraging collaborative partnerships to design programming aimed at reducing violence. This is why I would convene a working group whose goal is to design programs and measures to deter violence in the first place.

While this group would be led by family and community members who have suffered from gun violence, the group would also include front-line workers such as community leaders, police, probation officers, behavioral health professionals, the courts, faith leaders, employers, outreach specialists, and data analysts. The working group would have a clear responsibility to coordinate resources and use data to find ways to invest in the community. By creating and implementing data-driven programs and opportunities for those most likely to be involved in violent crime, we can empower this group to direct resources to the populations and drastically reduce rates of gun violence.

There is no better time to come together than now. Though funding, or lack thereof, is often painted as the reason we cannot implement cutting-edge violence prevention programs, the Biden administration has earmarked $5.2 billion of the American Rescue Plan Act funding for community violence intervention programs.

Through the Black Lives Matter movement, we heard clear calls for funding in resources to address the root causes of crime. We’ve seen widespread support for creating a Providence-based mobile crisis response team which would answer behavioral calls and be a tremendous addition to first responders. However, this does not provide resources to address the root causes.

We have to help people before they’re homeless, in crisis, and most susceptible to committing violent crimes. We have to seriously invest in mechanisms of crime prevention. Efforts like this could have saved my cousin’s life and many others we’ve lost this year.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/Jones: We know how to reduce gun violence