Opinion: Joni Ernst works across the aisle to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act, protect Native American women

The prevailing sentiment these days is that bipartisanship in Congress is dead, or if not dead, in serious trouble. Important votes are largely decided along strict party lines, and our legislative process can often feel less like an act of governance and more like a team sport.

However, earlier this spring, lawmakers showed that there’s still hope for bipartisan agreement on matters of critical importance. As part of the omnibus spending package passed in March, members of Congress from both sides of the aisle — led by Sens. Joni Ernst of Iowa, Dianne Feinstein of California, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — came together to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, or VAWA.

To put it bluntly, this is a massive deal. VAWA was first passed in 1994, it was last reauthorized in 2013, and it expired in 2018. It is a bedrock piece of legislation in the national effort to address violence and sexual assault in the United States — and it’s particularly important for Native American communities, which face domestic and sexual violence at unparalleled rates.

According to the Justice Department, more than four out of five Native women reported that they have been the victim of violence, and 96% of those women experienced violence at the hands of non-Native perpetrators. And to make matters worse, these cases go uninvestigated and unprosecuted by the federal government at an alarmingly high rate. Jurisdictional challenges, a lack of federal support, and scant coordination between agencies have consistently undermined the quest for justice on tribal lands.

But this reauthorization of VAWA is designed to change that — and we can thank Senator Ernst for her work to protect these women.

Through the years I have worked with both Republicans and Democrats to shape more just policies for our Native populations. In the past several years, I have met with Ernst and her senior staff to discuss several issues of importance to Iowa.

Through these interactions, I witnessed her commitment to working in a bipartisan manner to reauthorize VAWA with strong protections for Native American women. In 2018, she worked with Feinstein on a reauthorization package that unfortunately stalled in the legislative process. Moving forward from that disappointment, Ernst enlisted more senators from both parties to sponsor the bill. By March, President Joe Biden signed it into law.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, talks with a reporter after attending an event to celebrate the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Washington.

The reauthorization is important for many reasons, but perhaps most notably, it will expand tribal criminal jurisdiction. The expansion will include jurisdiction over child, dating, domestic, and sexual violence; sex trafficking; coercion; stalking; violations of protection orders; obstruction of justice; and assault of tribal justice personnel. The reauthorization will also make significant investments to improve tribal access to federal crime databases.

These measures should make a real difference in tribal nations’ ability to hold all perpetrators accountable and protect their communities from further violence. That’s a victory worth celebrating.

However, Congress’ work to protect Native women isn’t done. The VAWA reauthorization was very important, but lawmakers can do more to enhance victim services in tribal communities. A good place to start would be the Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act.

There are 574 federally recognized tribes in the United States, yet there are fewer than 60 tribal shelters and fewer than 300 tribal domestic violence programs across the country. The Family Violence Prevention and Services Improvement Act is the primary source of funding for these services in tribal nations. Unfortunately, it has gone without reauthorization since 2010.

Ernst did us a great service with her leadership in passing the reauthorization of VAWA. She can do even more by supporting the reauthorization of the family violence prevention law.

Her efforts are deeply appreciated — not just by Iowans, but by those across the nation who will benefit from this new commitment to protect Native women.

Steven Noah

Steven Noah is a former executive director of the Republican Party of Iowa, and president of Farmers for Free Trade. He lives in Clive.

