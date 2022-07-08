Opinion: Josh Crisp announces candidacy for Gaston County school board

Josh Crisp

I am writing to announce my candidacy for Gaston County Board of Education for the Dallas Township.

While many of you may not know me, I have lived, graduated, raised a family, and served in public service for nearly 30 years in Gaston County. My family and I are products of the Gaston County education system.

I have worked and lived in our community which I now wish to represent as a school board member.

I obtained my bachelor of arts degree in economics and business administration from Warren Wilson College and later went on to obtain an associate of applied science degree in fire protection technology from Gaston College.

I currently serve as director of the Regional Emergency Services Training Center for Gaston College.

My lifelong passion has been dedicated to being a public servant, serving Gaston County as a firefighter and EMT for over 29 years with the Agriculture Center Volunteer Fire Department.

I have seen firsthand the education system we face today and how critical the right leadership is within our community. I have always taken pride in giving back to my community to positively impact the leaders and teachers of tomorrow.

This is the reason I made the official announcement of my school board candidacy.

While I am proud to have the support of current Dallas Township school board member Steve Hall, I hope to earn your trust and support moving forward to best represent our students, parents, teachers, and our county.

If you would like to know more about me and where I stand on the issues, please visit www.crispforschoolboard.com or find us on Facebook at Josh Crisp for Gaston County Board of Education.

