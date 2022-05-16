Justin Davis is the best choice for N.C. Superior Court Judge in the primary election.

I have come to know Justin as a strong conservative who values the Judeo-Christian principles on which the American justice system is founded.

He has served as an attorney for over 20 years which includes being a former clerk for the N.C. Court of Appeals for the chief judge, an assistant district attorney, 15 years in civil practice, a law partner at Mullen, Holland, and Cooper (Gastonia), handling cases in both state and federal courts across N.C., and being a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

As a 20-year resident of Gaston County, he has served on Gaston County School Board (South Point Township) and he and his family are active in church and community. The Davis' are an exemplary family and contributing citizens.

Most importantly, he believes judges are committed to apply the law according to the tenets of the U.S. Constitution with impartial justice for all and not according to their own personal prejudices.

Please vote for Justin Davis for N.C. Superior Court judge.

Mary Frances Forrester is a resident of Mount Holly.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Opinion: Judicial candidate Davis has Christian values