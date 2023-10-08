OPINION: Lamont strangely celebrates rising consumer costs of offshore wind

Oct. 7—Let's be honest, the news about the offshore wind industry has been grim these days, with foreign utilities abandoning all together or threatening to give up their commitments to deliver electricity at prices they long ago promised in contracts with New England states.

Danish utility giant Ørsted ―despite Gov. Ned Lamont's spending hundreds of millions of dollars to rebuild State Pier for the rich company ― has delivered an ultimatum, saying it won't continue with its U.S. wind projects unless President Biden coughs up more taxpayer subsidies.

Right now it is not certain that New London's State Pier will ever be used for offshore wind that will produce electricity for Connecticut, in the event Ørsted does indeed bail. Work there now is for a New York project.

And if Ørsted and the other foreign utilities don't make good on their threats to cut and run, it will only be because subsidies from U.S. taxpayers get bigger and the wind merchants will be allowed to charge much more for the electricity.

It means the U.S. will have given in to the extortion.

For Connecticut, that now means new bid offerings for wind power, along with other New England states, so that the foreign utilities will be able to sign on for new deals promising higher electric costs than the original agreements that they are walking away from.

You would think even a rich fellow like Lamont would find some room to complain about the utilities' paying the nominal costs of canceling their contracts and demanding new ones with higher electric rates.

But no. Lamont is instead celebrating the utilities as they prepare to gouge electric ratepayers with big new costs, after states have already made good on their own commitments, like the hundreds of millions of dollars spent on State Pier.

Indeed, Lamont threw a strange sort of press conference//celebration at State Pier Wednesday, talking up how great offshore wind is and how grateful we should all be, as we prepare for the new prices that are sure to shock everyone.

The whole thing was very Trumpian, in the way Lamont tried to turn the bad news of the utilities abandoning their deals with consumers into what he was pitching as good news: almost certainly crippling new electricity prices from offshore wind.

The talk was all about the poor utilities, who apparently never gave any thought to inflation, when they promised electric rates in their signed deals. I didn't hear any laments about poor electric customers in Connecticut, who have also been hit hard by inflation.

Too bad for them. This was a chance to cheer the rich foreign utilities.

So I guess, in Lamont's world, if you are going to celebrate the utilities' demand that they be paid more for electricity, you invite some of the strange cast of characters who have participated in and benefited from your criminally investigated State Pier project, which was done on their behalf.

The former Connecticut Port Authority staffer who was found guilty of violating state ethics laws, taking gifts from a contract bidder, was introduced as a hero worthy of applause, now in charge of state wind policy. You can't make this up.

The head of the company that won control of the New London port, in the friends-of-the-former-port-authority-chairman lottery, turned up Wednesday in the biggest black Cadillac SUV I've ever seen. It must have burned more fossil fuel on the trip from Manhattan than you could replace with an entire wind farm.

Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan was there, as was his staff, mingling and cheek kissing with the governor's people, and he sang the praises of offshore wind, even as his own utility has tried to shed its wind investments as fast as it can.

Of course, the local legislators, Rep. Christine Conley of Groton and Anthony Nolan of New London, were there with pom-poms, helping celebrate rising electric rates and suggesting the array of foreign-made wind turbine parts there destined to power New York homes were beauties.

Sen. Martha Marx of New London ended up standing next to the governor for the start of the celebration, and I was surprised to see her intimately lay her head on Lamont's shoulder.

Maybe I should have taken that as an omen of good things to come in New London. It might be promising for the city's senator to be so cozy with the governor.

Instead, I thought it was one more icky part of the day.

This is the opinion of David Collins