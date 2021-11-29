Opinion: Legislation would empower survivors of U-M's Dr. Robert Anderson

The issue of sexual assault on our college campuses came into sharp focus during the last few years with the Larry Nassar scandal in East Lansing. The knowledge that so many of our young people were abused for so long was shocking and hits too close to home.

After that gut wrenching experience, when the Legislature acted to protect the rights of the Nassar survivors, many of us were hopeful that the bad actors were rooted out, a measure of justice was achieved and a problem was solved.

As we have found out, that is simply not true.

Our state is, once again, the epicenter of a college sexual assault scandal.

At the University of Michigan, an eerily similar scandal has been uncovered. For more than three decades, a university athletics physician used his white lab coat as a cloak to disguise truly evil behavior.

Doug Wozniak, a Republican from Shelby Township, represents Michigan's 36th District in the Michigan House of Representatives.

According to U-M’s own investigation, university physician Dr. Robert Anderson sexually assaulted students, athletes and others on “countless occasions” under the guise of providing medical care. That means Anderson pretended he was treating a medical issue when he used his physician status to abuse unknowing patients. There have been documented complaints against Anderson from more than 950 people. Considering many sexual assault incidents go unreported, the number of victims likely is well over 1,000.

Worse yet, the investigation showed that more than two dozen U-M employees were alerted to the assaults but did nothing.

Ryan Berman, a Republican from Commerce Township, represents Michigan's 39th House District.

Instead, Anderson continued to serve as the head of U-M’s health service and team physician for the Wolverines’ athletic department for decades. He used his status and power to continue abusing hundreds of young students and others during those years. The survivors’ lives were never the same.

But now, like the Nassar sexual assault survivors, Anderson’s survivors are joining together to pursue justice. While no longer young, they have found each other, providing care, emotional support and a listening ear. They have gained the support of Nassar survivors, too.

Because the university investigation found that many school employees knew about abuse accusations over the years but failed to stop Anderson, we believe the survivors are justified to pursue damages against the school.

Karen Whitsett, a Democrat from Detroit, represents Michigan's 9th House District.

That is why we support the Empowering Survivors legislative package before the Michigan Legislature. These bills help clarify that universities and other governmental bodies should not be able to claim immunity when they knew or should have known about sexual assaults occurring under the guise of medical care by their employees. The bills also assist survivors in these cases by creating a new one-year window for legal action, regardless of the current three-year statute of limitations, providing more time to pursue justice in a court of law.

Several survivors of Dr. Anderson’s assaults recently testified in support of the legislation in the Michigan House of Representatives. They courageously spoke about being abused as teenagers, as young as age 17, at the hands of a university doctor — someone they were ordered to see and told to trust.

It is an honor to stand with them as they fight for justice.

When we send our children off to college, we take a leap of faith that they will learn how to succeed in the world as young adults while still being protected. Unfortunately, our schools have let us down too often by continuing to employ those who fooled and preyed on our youngest and brightest. This legislation is a step toward protecting our children — and all Michiganders — from predators in white coats who only continue abusing because their governmental employers look the other way. We will not rest until this work is done.

Doug Wozniak, a Republican from Shelby Township, represents Michigan's 36th District in the Michigan House of Representatives. Ryan Berman, a Republican from Commerce Township, represents Michigan's 39th House District. Karen Whitsett, a Democrat from Detroit, represents Michigan's 9th House District. Berman and Whitsett are sponsors of the Empowering Survivors legislative package, House Bills 4306, 4307.

