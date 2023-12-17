Opinion/Letters: Newly elected Barnstable Town Councilors don't value transparency

After a Barnstable Town Council campaign that included many who ran on the issue of increased transparency, the Dec. 7 town council meeting was eye-opening but unsurprising. Despite multiple candidates being nominated for town council president and vice president, a motion was made by John Crow and seconded by Felicia Penn to suspend the rules, forego giving the public the option to comment on who they think leadership should be or what should qualify them, and nominate officers at that same meeting. This motion was supported by four new town councilors: Penn (one of the candidates for president), Crow, Kristin Turkelson and Craig Tamash.

This hypocrisy right out the gate, at their first meeting, speaks volumes about what they really think about transparency, and about respecting the public enough to allow us to have our voices and opinions heard at the town government level.

Until and unless these four councilors can show the public the respect they demanded of the prior town council, there are better options, councilors with more experience, for the role of president and vice president of the Barnstable Town Council. This is a poor way to start in a new role, as a town councilor elected for the first time in any public office. I hope this is not the way this newly constituted council intends to operate, and appreciate the votes against suspending the rules and allowing the public the opportunity to have their voices heard.

Meaghan Mort, Marstons Mills

Increased housing in Hyannis will save our local economy

The recent letter stating that housing hurts businesses and tourism (Dec. 10) could not be more wrong. Our businesses struggle every day with staffing shortages from the lack of attainable housing. We need housing to reverse this devasting trend and save our local economy.

Hyannis is the hub of the Cape, let alone Barnstable. The days of seeing President Kennedy enjoying ice cream on Main Street, which the author mentioned, are long gone. We cannot stay in the past, otherwise, we should have left hitching posts up for horses and maintained a few typewriter repair shops. Luckily, we have recently enjoyed forward-looking leaders in Barnstable who have legislated, not for 1960 or 1980, but for 2030 and 2050.

They realized that we need to build a 52-week economy, not one solely dependent on 10 weeks in the summer. Updated zoning that maintains historic nostalgia while allowing housing downtown will revitalize Hyannis, bringing year-round customers within walking distance of our local shops and restaurants. This will invite new businesses to open and eliminate empty storefronts and blighted properties. What a welcome site for tourists with new restaurants, new shops, and a vibrant downtown that blends the old with the new to explore!

Thank you to those who do the right thing for Hyannis. We need to look to the future, revitalize our local economy, build for the next generation, and not be led by those who are stuck in the past. Our businesses and tourism depend on it!

Marleece Lyon, Hyannis

Stopping the 40B project in Dennis not impossible

It is tempting when faced with overwhelming odds to throw up one's hands in despair. When local developers attempt to use the Chapter 40B affordable housing statute as a wrecking ball, especially in carefully protected historical districts, it is indeed daunting to stand in front of that bulldozer. But history informs us of the possible —from the storied David and Goliath to the founding of this country by a ragtag band of patriots, even to Ernest Shackleton’s miraculous Antarctic saga — nothing is impossible. Nor inevitable.

As Edmund Burke once said, “All that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing.” To the good men and women of Dennis, I say let’s prove history right and work together for the constructive future of our town.

Katherine Miles Moran, Dennis

First Church of Christ Scientists continues to hold services in Hyannis

The members of First Church of Christ, Scientist, Hyannis, continue to receive inquiries from friends and neighbors resulting from the Times report on the sale of our church building at 94 Stevens Street, Hyannis (Sept. 8). We want to assure everyone that our church remains an active part of the Hyannis community, as we have been for 80 years. We continue to hold services in our present location while we search for a new church home that will better allow us to serve the community.

We thank our friends for their interest in our church, and wish everyone a peaceful and joyous Christmas season.

Linnea Ochs, Centerville

