Opinion/Letters: Truro is our home. Our right to vote here should not be questioned.

We are among 66 newly registered voters who had our right to vote challenged in Truro. We fought the challenges under intimidating circumstances and with little time to respond. The vast majority of those who appeared for hearings succeeded in our defense.

None of us has ever experienced anything like this — it has never before happened in Truro. We are outraged that one person who doesn’t know us challenged our right to vote, with the support and complicity of a recently constituted Board of Registrars, when the truth is: Truro is our home.

The process was threatening, invasive and burdensome. We believe many chose not to fight because of the wholly inappropriate threat of criminal prosecution. We incurred significant legal fees to protect our rights, including informing us that some of the inquiries, such as seeking our religious affiliation, need not be answered.

Many of us have been here for decades. We’ve made lifelong friendships, support local organizations and businesses, pay Truro taxes, volunteer, donate — all to Truro and the Outer Cape. Many of us have reached retirement age and have been in the process of settling full-time in Truro. Some of us may keep another residence for personal reasons. But having a second property says nothing about our right to vote here. The law is clear — the right to vote is not limited to year-round residents.

Truro is our home — the center of our civic, social and domestic life. How many other voters are there who couldn’t satisfy the board’s inconsistent and undefined standard of the “Truro voter”? Who now has to check how often one uses the transfer station?

Let’s make one more thing clear — none of us registered to vote for an improper or illegal purpose. Wedid this of our own free choice because now is the right time in our lives to do this. Voter registration isas important to democracy as the vote itself.

We are committed to the present and the future of Truro. Our town is facing many pressures and we will need to make hard choices about how to meet the needs of the community. We registered to vote to have a voice that counts when those choices are made.

Karen Kinesella and Brian Tetrault, Truro

Where's the outrage over Bourne official's antisemitic language?

During the Oct. 10 meeting of the Bourne Historical Commission Chairman Carl Georgeson used the term Jewish lightning while speaking that day.

According to the American Jewish Committee the term "Jewish lightning" is an anti-semitic statement that reinforces the old Jewish stereotype that all Jews are cheap and whose main concern in life is money and hoarding wealth.

I don't understand why it took Georgeson a full month after his bigoted comment to apologize for such hateful words. Georgeson could have easily released a written statement to the Cape Cod Times apologizing for his bigotry days after this incident.

I think if Georgeson had made such a hateful and demeaning statement about Black people, Latinos or gay people in this area he would have been pressured to resign from the Bourne Historical Commission.

I wonder as a Jewish American where is the outrage from people living in Bourne and Cape Cod about Georgeson's bigoted remark againt the Jewish people?

Bram Hurvitz, Hyannis

