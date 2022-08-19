OPINION: Life would be rougher than death for heartless robber

Aug. 19—Cypress Garcia, 22, worked for modest pay at a fast-food restaurant. It shouldn't have been a life-threatening job, but nothing is rational in a region filled with drugs, thieves and violence.

A robber shot Garcia dead Tuesday night at Blake's Lotaburger in Española. Garcia, a cashier, had worked at the restaurant only about six months, a Lotaburger spokeswoman said Thursday.

The gunman had little to gain in a time when credit cards cover most purchases. He was callous enough not to care. His hope of making off with a few lousy bucks meant more than Garcia's life.

Police have arrested a suspect, an ex-convict with a lengthy record. I am intentionally omitting the defendant's name from this column. He has stolen attention from Garcia, a 2020 graduate of Española Valley High School.

With Garcia's life cut short, my phone began ringing. Most callers said the killer deserves death, which might be true.

I told them a sentence of the most barbaric punishment could make us feel better, but life in prison would hurt the perpetrator more. Death sentences can be appealed for decades at enormous public expense. A killer who gets life is more easily defanged and forgotten.

In any case, life in prison is as rough as it gets under New Mexico law. State legislators and then-Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, abolished capital punishment in 2009.

Their decision is second-guessed each time a high-profile murder occurs. I understand the rage of residents who say the state's system will let Garcia's killer get off easy. A bully with a pistol killed a young man and caused untold pain to countless other people.

But calls to bring back capital punishment should be tempered by the fact that it is a flawed and dangerous public policy.

The possibility of state-sanctioned executions doesn't deter crime. Just look at mass murderers who've struck in Florida and Texas.

There's another problem. Politics regularly infects the criminal justice system in states with capital punishment.

For instance, prosecutors in Georgia did not seek the death penalty for three white men in the murder of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery's killers will spend decades in prison, barring a successful appeal.

Would the prosecution's handling of the case have been different if three Black men attacked an innocent white Georgian? Probably. Inequity is a persistent problem with the death penalty.

Runaway spending is another. Capital cases can drag for decades if the convict has an appellate lawyer.

New Mexico executed only one prisoner in the last 49 years the death penalty was on the books. The last convict to die at the state's hands was a twisted thug named Terry Clark. He raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl in 1986. Clark was executed in 2001, but only because he decided to stop appealing his conviction.

Dennis Kintigh, who was a Republican state representative from 2009-12, spent his two terms trying to reinstate the death penalty. A retired FBI agent, Kintigh said certain crimes were so vicious they deserved a death sentence. He downplayed the possibility of innocent people being executed.

Democratic legislators blocked Kintigh's death penalty bills largely on that basis. Many of them remembered how an error-filled and possibly fraudulent prosecution sent four innocent men to New Mexico's death row in the 1970s.

The condemned prisoners eventually were freed. Their case in Bernalillo County still haunts the state's legal system.

After Kintigh's defeat in a primary election, other Republican legislators continued pressing for a revival of the death penalty. Then-Gov. Susana Martinez, also a Republican, joined the lawmakers' cause. Their efforts fizzled.

As for Garcia's murder, it stands out as a case of extremes. His killer might be the worst among us. Garcia's sister might be among the best.

Her name is Unique Peña, and she works as the customer service manager at Zoomies Dog Daycare in Santa Fe. Company owner Stephen Biles is one of her fans.

"She was helping take care of her brother and, I believe, her mother. She's a pretty remarkable woman," Biles told me from Phoenix, where he owns six similar dog day care operations.

Peña, 27, is the face of Biles' company in Santa Fe. She's helped his business, and he wanted to reciprocate in her time of trouble.

Biles checked a GoFundMe campaign started by a friend of Peña's. "I think it had about $1,700 donated. I sent an email to 2,200 of our customers to let them know about it," Biles said.

Contributions poured in soon after. Biles himself donated $2,000. Overall, the fundraiser had generated more than $14,600 by Thursday evening.

Every contribution is a tribute to young guy who didn't have much of a chance at life and a rebuke of the man who killed him.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.