Opinion/Lombardi: LEOBOR case a clarion call for change

Charles Lombardi is the mayor of North Providence.

The following is the perfect reason for amending the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBOR).

Let me be perfectly clear, 99 percent of our police officers in Rhode Island are decent, honorable and professional.

We recently had an officer who was charged with 97 instances of violating departmental regulations and policies. The charges ranged from not being truthful, conduct unbecoming of an officer – 6 times, insubordination, duty to obey, and multiple acts of biased policing. Our chief filed for termination. Now comes the problem with LEOBOR.

A hearing committee must be selected composed of three members, one from the charging law-enforcement agency (our police department), one from the accused officer and a third who is the neutral person. The neutral person is chosen one of two ways, either by both the agency representative and the accused representative agreeing on a neutral or, if they are not in agreement, the presiding justice of the Superior Court must select the neutral member from one or two lists. Those lists are submitted by the police union and/or the police chief’s association and the selection is alternated by either list.

In our case, we drew the short straw. The neutral that was selected was from the union’s organization list and happened to be a lieutenant from the East Providence Police Department. Talk about the fox watching the hen house. In the end, the lieutenant’s decision was not to defer to our police chief’s recommendation of termination but that demotion was sufficient.

This lieutenant, while agreeing that this officer was guilty of 79 of the 97 charges, or 80 percent, felt that termination was not warranted. My question for the lieutenant is, would you want this officer working for you? Common sense tells me that because this officer was untruthful, which is the hallmark of law enforcement, and the fact that he has no useful value to any law-enforcement agency now and in the future, you would think that would have been enough for supporting termination.

Story continues

Think about this. A police lieutenant from another community got to decide what was best for the North Providence Police Department with total disregard for our chief’s recommendation. My question is, if a civilian, a business person or a retired judge was selected as the neutral member, would they have deferred to our police chief’s recommendation for termination? My guess is yes.

This is an injustice to the professional men and women of the North Providence Police Department and all other law-enforcement agencies, and dedicated officers throughout the state. Through all of this, the sticker shock to our taxpayers is $126,692. Talk about injustice and the need for reform.

This decision affects all law-abiding citizens and officers. If this decision is a sign of support for a lawless police officer, then one would question every officer's right to enforce the law. Now the question I have is what do we do with this inferior officer? How do we send him to court on behalf of the town to justify citing others' infractions? He was found guilty of untruthfulness. This to me is a credibility issue and in the long run could cost the town thousands.

Our state and famous history of atrocious and costly LEOBOR cases should be a clarion call for change. Therefore, I urge our legislators to reintroduce 2021-H6152, the Law Enforcement Accountability Act. It will infuse the hearing process with ordinary citizens deciding police misconduct cases, give deference to the chiefs imposing discipline, reduce costs dramatically, and right LEOBOR’s lopsided disciplinary process in every aspect.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Opinion/Lombardi: LEOBOR case a clarion call for change